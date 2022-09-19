Full-brain marketing: Blending creativity and analytics into winning campaigns

Creative thinkers bring a Pandora’s box of possibilities wherever they focus their efforts. The most creative ideas tend to stand out and get the most attention. When we’re putting our creativity into our own pursuits, failure is low stakes. However, in a business environment where managing risk is essential, it can be easy to lean away from creativity for more proven strategies based on patterns in the market.

Marketing is an inherently creative pursuit—we market to human beings, not machines—but it also has to leverage data-driven strategies to be effective. I believe the strongest marketing teams find the intersection between creativity and data-oriented strategy to meet their ideal customers where they’re at. DATA-ORIENTED MARKETING STRATEGIES Data is essential in crafting strong marketing strategies, and there are so many tools for the contemporary marketer to test and measure things before making investments. Well-researched data can help orient you in the market based on trends in your industry. You can actively collect data by conducting research through focus groups to gauge whether your content is making an impact on consumers. Data is necessary and can’t be skipped over when building your plans, but it isn’t the only thing that should be used.

Consider the space of consumer goods. Data could support that smart TVs are very popular right now and have been performing well in the market for the past six months. So many factors could be driving that performance, and it might not be that consumers are so invested in smart TVs specifically. Suppose a different product for accessible leisure came to market that met a critical factor in consumer choice that a competitor in consumer goods hasn’t imagined. In that case, the data will be slow to catch that. In a solely data-driven approach, businesses are inclined to take that data from the past six months and repeat what’s working for the foreseeable future. Without considering the possibilities and leveraging a healthy bit of market exploration, your business can be slow to pivot. If you’re looking at historical data and projecting into the future without incorporating creativity and insight, you could easily miss the mark. THINK LIKE A PERSON

Creativity goes beyond implementing ideas and manifesting innovations into marketing collateral. Creativity is a predictive mindset based on our ability to imagine others’ experiences. Without a creative element, you’re missing the human experience that consumers need to make connections to your marketing. The data might suggest that consumers will react well to one thing, but that’s not a guarantee. Humans are unpredictable creatures. The marketing materials that stick one day could do the complete opposite the next. If you don’t create something consumers find memorable and cultivate an adaptive strategy, your marketing may have little to no effect. On the flip side, going full force into a creative process without data can put you at risk of total failure. You might think you have the most brilliant idea for a marketing campaign. For established marketers, it can be easy to lead with ego and dive into a contract that commits thousands of dollars to the development of your next big project. But if you’re not careful, your creative ventures risk turning out significant losses.

BALANCING DATA AND CREATIVITY I worked as a copywriter early in my career and collaborated with an excellent graphic designer on a multitude of ad campaigns in the hospitality industry. We were developing a national campaign for a hotel chain that targeted business professionals. Our creativity flowed and we decided to create something to subvert consumers’ expectations of the characteristically beautiful photographic materials of the hotel industry by tapping into conventions of business writing. We sent the materials to a sample of our target audience to test the concept—an almost entirely blank, white page with an asterisk connecting to small, explanatory text at the bottom of the page to hook the customer. We completely missed the mark. Our idea was to create materials based on what we thought would be a quicker, more accessible design for a business audience. The business professionals we tested the concept with said it was too complicated. We thought we were creating a simple concept that would resonate with the busy business professionals that the hotel wanted to attract, but the concept ended up being too conceptual for them.

The data would have shown us that marketing materials are strongest when they mostly stay within consumers’ expectations. In creating something that played against our audience’s expectations for marketing materials, we ended up outright confusing them. Finding data doesn’t have to be time-consuming or expensive. Using just $50 to run your ad on Instagram can be worth it, as you can see if people are connecting with what you made by utilizing the basic analytics offered by the platform. You can get actionable insights about what is and isn’t working just as effectively through affordable outlets, giving your team the data to connect their creative energy to consumers. As a marketer, remember to put your ego aside. It doesn’t matter how statistically sound or innovative your idea is—in my experience, it won’t land without a combined strategy. Marketing is a great field for both creative and logical thinkers. With an understanding of the benefits of both, you can be better prepared to collaborate and create marketing campaigns that not only meet but exceed your customer’s expectations.

As you work through your ideas and analyses, both creative-minded colleagues and data-driven coworkers bring new ideas and perspectives to each other’s work, bettering the content and creating more opportunities for success. By bringing the entire brain into marketing, you can create marketing campaigns that move customers to action and generate the kind of memorable content that wins awards. And that should make both sides of your boss’ brain happy. John Hood, SVP of Marketing at Landmark Recovery, is an innovative marketing alchemist with a passion for driving revenue and growth.