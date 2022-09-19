How influencers can help your business in times of high inflation

Everywhere you turn, you notice the price of an item you regularly purchase is now a bit higher. This continues week after week as prices skyrocket across the board with little sign of slowing down. Grocery stores, gas stations, airfare. Just about everywhere. Even online retailers.

advertisement

advertisement

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a major increase in e-commerce spending over the past two years. With that said, between post-pandemic supply shortages and the ongoing war in Ukraine, prices have not been as high for goods and services in the United States in nearly half a century. Let’s begin with groceries and how food prices are impacting online shopping habits. As we’ve just passed the midway mark of 2022, grocery shoppers are slowly beginning to shop for their groceries online more than they have in quite some time. This past May, there was a 1.7% bump in online grocery shopping compared to May 2021. This is a $7.1 billion increase, according to a recent Brick Meets Click and Mercatus survey.

advertisement

advertisement

I believe there are two main reasons for this. First, when customers arrive at the grocery store, they may have more trouble finding their desired item of purchase. Second, major retailers offer the option of pickup, ship-to-home from common parcel carriers, and delivery from first- and third-party providers. The convenience is hard to turn down. With the success of recent online grocery shopping, there was also a bump in online retail spending in May. A MasterCard SpendingPulse report shows compared to last May, this May saw a 2.2% online spending increase. Compared to May 2019, online sales nearly doubled in May 2022, with an increase of 99.1%. This, however, pertains to overall spending and does not break down specific-item spending trends. The current inflation issue comes into play with the spending shortage on big-ticket items. Automobiles, electronics, and appliances are seeing far fewer purchases, as more than half of consumers are buying only essentials currently. When it comes to lower- to mid-tier items, like apparel, sales are holding firm.

advertisement

As a result, marketers across all industries are looking to find interesting, effective tools and methodologies to appeal to buyers and build upon brand loyalty. I believe this is a huge factor in why the influencer marketing industry is booming. According to MuseFind, 92% of consumers trust influencers more than standard commercials or endorsements from celebrities. HOW INFLUENCERS CAN HELP YOUR BUSINESS Companies can use influencers to build better brand communication to targeted demographics in order to create a community that trusts their product, making them more likely to buy even as prices increase.

advertisement

Influencer marketing can also be more cost-efficient than other methods of advertising for a few reasons: Lower production costs when compared to enlisting entire production teams

Evergreen content can sell products years after a campaign is over

Overall lower CPx’s when repurposing into paid, as you’re connecting a real person with a product

Long-term SEO value Influencers can also speak on difficult topics companies are hesitant to touch, like price increases. Brands can deliver their messaging on tough subjects like price hikes through trusted influencers to soften the blow. There are many factors in the world today that are affecting our behaviors. The rising prices around us are changing the way we behave with our wallets. With that said, online spending is an act that many of us still partake in. If you are reading this now, chances are you bought something online this week. E-commerce shopping provides a wider selection of items than in-store and is overall more convenient. Many shoppers trust their favorite influencers to not only comfort them in times like these, but also to point them toward online carts. In my experience, even with rising prices, customers will not be turned away from the online cart.

advertisement

President of influencer marketing platform gen.video. Shining a light on the convergence of social media, advertising, and commerce.