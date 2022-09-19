In Qatar, a unique reality TV show is spurring innovation

An alarm clock alone wasn’t enough to roust Anwar Almojarkesh out of bed for his morning classes at Jordan University of Sciences & Technology. So, one day, he got creative. He used an acoustic sensor on his cell phone to “listen” for the sound of the alarm and set up a mechanism to splash water on himself. Eventually, he figured out it would be easier—and safer—just to make his pillow vibrate enough to wake him up.

After using this system for a while, Almojarkesh realized his idea could help people with hearing loss respond to fire alarms, barking dogs, doorbells, and other audio signals. But lots of people have great ideas. Bringing those ideas to market—where they can make a difference—is a whole different ballgame. That’s where Stars of Science, a reality TV show produced by the Qatar Foundation, came in. Since its debut in 2008, Stars of Science has chronicled the stories of more than 154 young entrepreneurs from 19 Arab countries on their journey from innovative idea to market debut. It’s more than just edutainment programming, however. The show actively promotes a broader innovation economy. “In my experience, entrepreneurs underestimate the power of networking and leadership,” says Yosouf Al-Salehi, executive director of the Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), where Stars of Science is based, and a former judge on the show. “[The program] sets a great example for budding entrepreneurs of a complete cycle of research and innovation, where a novel idea can be translated into commercial impact.”

The show’s broad popularity—it has millions of viewers from Marrakesh to Muscat—also means it can inspire others to turn their ideas into tangible products that improve people’s lives. “It creates an economic, social, and sustainable legacy that opens up opportunities for young people in the economies of the future,” Al-Salehi says. A VIRTUOUS CYCLE Ahmad Alghazi started coding at the age of 14. He went on to attend King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, graduating at the top of his class. Years later, while working at a digital marking agency, he stumbled across an ad from Stars of Science soliciting applications for innovative products and recalled a college project he had designed: a robotic mobility device inspired by his grandmother to help her stand, sit, and walk. When Alghazi got accepted to Stars of Science in 2010, his life transformed. “It helped me discover that I could marry engineering and science with art and design to build products with a bigger impact,” he says.

Today, his Silicon Valley-based company, Can Mobilities, is helping people with mobility challenges to stay independent longer and make the caring process, when needed, more efficient. Can Go, the world’s smartest cane, is the first product that Alghazi designed and launched. “Stars of Science literally changed the trajectory of my life,” he says. GIVING ENTREPRENEURS THE TOOLS TO GROW Almojarkesh, inventor of the pillow-vibrating alarm, found himself on a similar trajectory in 2013. His degree in electrical engineering gave him the tools to bring an idea to prototype. Stars of Science helped him understand what it took to move from prototype to market. “This program is about filling the gaps,” he says. “Whatever we asked for—an expert in machine learning, a designer, an expert in building hardware—they found it. Of course, those resources aren’t available to the average entrepreneur. But understanding what he needed was a revelation in itself. “It’s about having a strong team,” Almojarkesh says. “We learned from Stars of Science how important it is to identify your needs and build a team around that.”

Today, Almojarkesh has transformed his idea for waking up more reliably into Innovation Factory Limited, an intelligent acoustic classification platform that detects a wide range of nonspeech sounds. With the ability to pinpoint aerosol can sounds and alert authorities within 30 seconds of graffiti being sprayed, the platform is being used by British Transport police and Network Rail to catch offenders, helping to reduce its 1 billion GBP annual clean-up bill. None of this would have been possible without Stars of Science. “I had this bad habit of doing everything at once,” Almojarkesh says. “But Stars of Science taught me to focus on one thing, deliver it, and move on to the next.” In addition to bringing revolutionary products to people who need them, Stars of Science is seeding its own secondary network of alumni. People like Almojarkesh and Alghazi are not just reality television stars—they’re the basis of a new ecosystem of entrepreneurs who can recruit and mentor the next generation. “You become a sort of ambassador,” Almojarkesh says. “Even after 10 years, I’m still receiving messages and seeing people face to face who remember me from Stars of Science.”