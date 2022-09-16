Why curiosity is crucial for ongoing growth

As babies, the whole world around us is new. I watch my grandchildren, who are 4 and 12 months old, experience everything for the first time with an innate wonder to look and evaluate. When we let them explore their environment, we empower them to learn about safety and protecting themselves. If anything becomes too dangerous, we can swoop in and help; otherwise, we let them learn and satisfy their unbridled curiosity.

As kids, we can ask nearly 100 questions a day. Our childhood curiosity is how we grow into more experienced versions of ourselves as developed adults. That curiosity stays with us long into adulthood, but it can get lost behind professionalism, risk, fear, and doubt. In a 2018 survey of more than 3,000 employees from various firms and industries, less than a quarter said they regularly felt curious at work, and seven out of 10 said they faced barriers to asking more questions at their job. But I believe leaders and employees would do well to let their curiosity loose. From greater innovation to bigger profits and happier people, inviting employees to stay curious in their roles can help build an entrepreneurial spirit that benefits every area of a company. DON’T SQUASH, REWARD!

Think back to some of the first times you felt curious as a child: feeling the wind race through your hair while riding a bike for the first time; being fascinated with the colors of a butterfly; pressing the gas behind the wheel of a car for the first time. Even though there may have been some fear or apprehension in those moments, and maybe some failures and mistakes along the way, many people hold onto the positive memories of those first steps and how they led to greater development. By rewarding employee curiosity, leaders can drive them to continue to be curious. With parents parroting phrases like “curiosity killed the cat,” it’s no wonder that people may grow up afraid of being curious. I believe businesses can benefit from building a culture of curiosity. Curiosity lets us meet problems with the ambition to solve them, rather than worrying about the potential for negative effects. Cultivating curiosity at all levels of a business can also help leaders and their employees respond better to uncertain conditions and external pressures. Curious leaders can gain more respect from their people and inspire them to develop more trusting and collaborative relationships with others. Curiosity can trigger deeper, more rational thinking and more creative solutions, so work to remove all negative connotations and instead enable, encourage, and reward curiosity. Curiosity may have killed the cat, but as the whole saying goes, satisfaction brought it back.

UNDERSTAND THE WHY My daughter is receptive to every cue from her new baby and has made educating him her priority. She celebrates his every accomplishment and is quick to explain to him the “why” of what made his actions such a success. In the same way, managers should prioritize educating employees on the “why” that makes their contributions to the company so valuable. If they can be curious and explore ways to improve in their role, they can drive greater company success. Curiosity can help the problem-solvers of a company find creative solutions, but it can also drive the doers, enactors, and enablers to do, enact, and enable better. Some may view a data entry employee’s task of taking information and putting it into the system as mundane, but their work is critical for the company. Not only that, but they can also recognize when data comes in correctly as it should and when something looks like it might be a problem. Knowing the “why” of their role lets them be curious about that anomaly and elevate it to a higher level for verification. Management can reinforce that employee’s curiosity by asking them questions about it, potentially uncovering a bigger error that could have cost the company time and money.

FAIL SMART It will take time on all sides to build up the world of trust required for employees to feel safe being curious, but start by making it OK to fail. This is not to say that you should empower people with millions of dollars to fail repeatedly, but rather make it clear that failures are opportunities to learn. Create a learning environment where employees recognize failure as part of exploring new options and terrains. The first time someone makes a mistake, ask questions and invite them to be curious about what went wrong. Grow and build team curiosity without it becoming dangerous by letting people “fail smart” so they don’t fail the same way again. Beyond its leaders, everyone in a company can work to develop an environment where people feel free to explore their curiosity to seek out problems and solve them. Managers can allow employees the time and freedom to explore and present new ideas while reinforcing their curiosity by constantly asking questions about their work. Establish an environment that invites inquiry, so employees feel comfortable taking the initiative to step forward with curiosity in their role and rise to their full potential.

My daughter recently lent me her copy of the book Wedding Dress Sewing Circle. As strange as it sounds, this World War II historical fiction novel reminded me of what curiosity does for a company. During the war, women had to rise and do things they never thought possible, but their curiosity to do more led to bigger and bolder opportunities for real societal change. My advice: Be big. Be bold. Be curious. Cheri Beranek is the President and CEO of Clearfield, providing optical-fiber management and connectivity solutions across North America.