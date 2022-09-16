Four ways to attract and retain new talent

As of the end of July, research was still showing that one in five workers were considering looking for a new job. That might seem like a hopeful statistic for some but a curse for others. From my research, here is how you can work to keep your employees and continue to bring new and better talent to your door.

There are many drivers causing change with employees today—most obviously the pandemic, but certainly other drivers like AI, climate change, supply chain disruptions, client changes, more virtual living, new leadership styles, mental health and wellness, financial stability, global forces, essentialism, and more. All of these changes are causing employees to consider if their current employer’s values align with their own, and, if not, where can they find an employer whose values align with theirs. In my research into the future of workplace culture, I have found that there are many different factors affecting what employees are wanting, but there are also several commonalities that employers can start to focus on that require minimal investment. Here are the four top needs I see employees, both today and tomorrow, looking for from their employers: 1. BETTER RECOGNITION

A one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work for employees anymore. They want a customized and tailored approach to how they’re being addressed and how they’re being recognized. During a recent cultural assessment, I found that there are several different types of recognition that employees are wanting. The two categories that are the easiest to start addressing now are whether they are wanting private recognition or public recognition. Many employees do not want to be called out in front of the whole office, even if they are receiving praise. Some prefer a simple email or a direct compliment from their leader. A quick survey can help you understand what those recognition preferences can start to look like. This can help you modify your communication practices and potentially your bonus plans based on whether financial gains are really what they are looking for. 2. CULTURAL ENGAGEMENT

Workplace culture consists of systems, structures, and routines that help your employees know how to act and behave. What is crucial to understand here is that to create connection to your culture, you need better engagement on a regular basis. You as a leader should ensure that you are helping your employees establish what those cultural healthy routines and moments of engagement are as defined by your company’s values. An easy example—do you value giving back to the community? If you do, you may want to consider establishing volunteer engagement events that happen on a regular basis. Or, do you value mental health? If you do, you may want to consider establishing regular health and wellness activities to help your employees establish their own mental wellness journey and daily activities, like complimentary onsite wellness treatments from massage to acupuncture. Another crucial item that plays into making these engagement activities successful is leadership participation. Employees need to see leadership showing up so employees know leaders prioritize these activities for themselves. 3. TIE CONTINUOUS LEARNING WITH WAGE GAINS

I’ve found the number one reason all employees will consider staying in their current job or jumping to a new job is financial compensation. By upskilling and reskilling, you can give employees a new form of compensation and stability—two of the top reasons why employees choose to look for another job. By upskilling and reskilling your talent, you are showing how your company prioritizes the continued development of your employees to help them be more future-prepared. This can also help increase your efficiency; when you have gaps in certain areas that need to be filled, you can shift those employees to focus on different departments or tasks if they are cross-trained. That being said, if it still sounds costly, fear not—it can pay off in dividends for you as an employer. The World Economic Forum in collaboration with PwC published a research study that showed by upskilling to close skills gaps, employers can increase productivity and profitability. 4. DEFINE CAREER PATHWAYS

According to a report from Dell Technologies and Institute for the Future, “85 percent of jobs that will exist in 2030 haven’t been invented yet.” With the evolution of technology, more and more careers and roles are being developed. I believe this is leaving many employees with uncertainty about what their future looks like. As evidenced by a recent project I completed, and from many conversations with business leaders, a lack of understanding of their career pathway or relevance to the company’s future is a big reason why many employees leave companies. This may stem from feelings that the organization is too flat and employees do not see a way to elevate their current position or know how their role might evolve with a new technology or business implementation. Show your company’s values by helping current and future employees see where their opportunities lie today and in the future. These opportunities are what I see employers being able to use to attract and retain new talent, while also demonstrating your values as a company and your valuation of the employee. Some of these steps may seem daunting, but consider evaluating where to start based on your company’s cultural statement as a means to help guide your direction.

Certified Futurist Mark Bryan, Director of Innovation & Research at MA Design, creates data-driven solutions & future-driven forecasts