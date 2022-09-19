No time for panic, just planning: How marketers should approach holiday 2022

Holiday merchandising seems to get earlier and earlier each year. Back in the 1980s and 1990s, retailers at least waited until after Halloween to unleash the end-of-year holiday displays. As brick and mortar began to compete with online merchants in the 2000s and 2010s, it seemed the festive buying atmosphere launched around Labor Day. Just after this past July Fourth, I walked into a big box retailer and was amazed (and slightly chagrined) to see that Halloween items were already on display in full force.

In the same vein, the timelines for marketers to plan for holiday have been sliding backward into the calendar year, with most planning well underway by late summer. The momentum around Amazon Prime Day in mid-July has only amplified the focus and hype. Whether they are Amazon partners or not, brands and retailers benefit from observing the results of this bellwether event rivaled only by Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Under a cloud of recession uncertainty in 2022, retailers and brands can take heart that Prime Day was the largest ever, with over 300 million items sold—50 million more than in 2021. And only days later, the U.S. Commerce Department reported that consumer spending rose 1% in June, even in the face of historic inflation. While this news is encouraging, marketers should not be complacent when it comes to planning for holiday 2022. Let’s take a look at a few trends and what they indicate in terms of how you can best prepare. TREND 1: SPEND ON ADVERTISING—BUT JUDICIOUSLY AND THROUGHOUT THE FUNNEL

First off, it’s important to recognize that even though the financial markets have been on a roller coaster this year, advertising spending has not experienced such ups and downs. The IPG Mediabrands agency Magna now expects global advertising revenues to grow 9% year-on-year versus their prior projection of 12%—a decline to be certain, but not tragic. An understandable response to uncertainty on the part of marketers is to reallocate spend largely or even exclusively lower in the funnel, but be careful about taking this too far. The reason? The holiday shopping season represents a chance for brands to catch attention—to capture the hearts and minds of consumers. This is especially true as shoppers are venturing back into stores, augmenting the online habits they have developed since the onset of the pandemic. Consumer expectations are always evolving; taking a real-time look at trends and preferences is a must for marketers planning the holiday season. For example, we know people continue to use their mobile devices as a secondary and even primary tool for shopping. Earlier this year, an Attentive survey of 5,000 U.S. consumers asked what attributes of online shopping keep them coming back. Interestingly, fast shipping (83%) and ease of payments (76%) ranked above early access to deals and discounts (54%).

TREND 2: FINE-TUNE YOUR CHANNEL APPROACH FOR THRIFTINESS Rising inflation makes consumers very price-conscious. Expect them to purchase multiple gifts at a time to earn free shipping, and to gravitate toward marketplaces where they can bundle goods from different merchants into a single transaction. While the expected promotions will certainly lure shoppers, it’s important to note that Black Friday and Cyber Monday showed slight declines for the first time in 2021, according to Adobe research. What’s replacing them? Shopping in real time, specifically via mobile. Practical Ecommerce predicts that U.S. e-commerce sales from mobile devices should hit $115 billion in 2022, a 20% increase over 2021. And the research firm Belardi Wong sees emerging channels playing a key role. When they surveyed brands about where they would spend their holiday ad dollars in 2022 vs. 2021, SMS and Meta represented two of the top four channels.

TREND 3: HOLIDAY SHOPPING STARTS NOW (OR MAYBE YESTERDAY) With prices rising month over month in ways not seen this century, it is literally never too early to buy. This trend started last year thanks to systemic challenges with the supply chain and delivery times. Last year, a YouGov survey conducted before the holidays revealed roughly half of all U.S. consumers intended to start shopping before Black Friday. The recent success of Prime Day underscores the fact that shopping—for oneself or others—is always in season when driven by compelling promotions and advertising. As my esteemed marketing colleague Joe Chernov recently tweeted, “If something’s got you down, no matter how big it may seem, remember the bright side. Those murder hornets never turned out to be a thing.” Go boldly into the holiday season, without fear—but with data and strategy.

Sara Varni is the Chief Marketing Officer at Attentive.