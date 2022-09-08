How to build a positive culture that drives innovation and success

“I think of myself as a culture and leadership alchemist,” says Amy Pooser, president and chief operating officer of Convene, a leading tech-enabled hospitality company that is reimagining what a “workday” means for today’s most innovative companies. Convene accomplishes this by providing inspiring spaces, premium hospitality, and the hybrid technology that firms need to grow. Pooser says her mission is to elevate the way people meet, work, and live through what she calls a “people-first” approach. “Hiring the right people and being really thoughtful about the kind of culture that you want to create [is essential],” she says, adding that, when it all goes right, “magic occurs, and you get the right business outcomes, including financial outcomes.”

Here’s how Pooser’s alchemic stewardship has led Convene to not only provide solutions to help people navigate a challenging work environment, but also “really thrive within it.” The flexible work/event space is a crowded field. What sets Convene apart from its competitors? Amy Pooser: What sets Convene apart is our premium offerings and our obsession with hospitality, melded with the authenticity and human generosity with which it is delivered. It’s unique and comprehensive, while supporting the future of work, wherever it’s happening for employees. The genie is not going back in the bottle on remote work and on the need for flexibility in our world. We support that changing need with our virtual product, yet also offer end-to-end solutions for meetings—whether virtual, hybrid, or physical—while simultaneously supporting work through WorkPlace solutions or membership. Convene also helps to manage the challenge of a tough labor market by providing amazing experiences that engage employees in order to work productively. Our spaces are beautiful. We have incredible culinary options. But the real magic is our hospitality. There’s just this incredible warmth of the people who work at the company, and the environment that’s created, that makes working at Convene inspiring. Creating a positive work culture is essential to driving business results these days. How does Convene set about doing this? I kind of hate this expression, but I’m going to use it anyway, because it’s so descriptive: We eat our own dog food. We’ve been focused on our own internal culture since we were founded almost 13 years ago. Ryan [Simonetti], our CEO, has always been very people first. The culture of the company shows that. We are genuinely focused on providing choice, on providing flexibility, and providing wellness. Our social contract with our employees and our clients is built on trust. It’s built on respect. It’s built on warmth. It’s built on humanity. And it’s built on reciprocal flexibility. And in return, our employees are incredibly generous with us. That allows us to deliver an incredible experience to our clients.

How does Convene’s people-first approach play out in a physical sense? Convene space is designed to be human centric, but also with flexibility in mind. We have meetings that can be virtual, physical, or hybrid, and we can make that switch happen at the last minute, if a client needs us to. The layout is very generous with a ton of natural light. There are cafés and on-site kitchens that provide sustenance through wonderful farm-to-table cuisine. You can have a wellness experience or workout class. All our members have access to primary care and mental health provider Eden Health, which also has clinics within select Convene locations. It allows Convene to meet the demands of whatever a particular client or workforce or company needs, as those demands change in a volatile world. How does that approach play out in a business model? We have a lot of different irons in the fire as a company. Being a people-first company empowers our team to be creative dynamos, which ultimately serves the greater organization. During the pandemic, our team strategically pivoted and built Studio, a virtual meetings production platform. The ingenuity of our people allows us to now be one of, if not the only, provider equipped to host hybrid meetings and events in today’s world. We also recently partnered with HBC, the Hudson Bay Company, and then with Aries, the private equity firm, to fuel our investment in membership and other products. With employees now distributed across the world, many companies are scaling back their real estate footprints. Convene can support individual employees or executives whenever they need it. How does Convene deliver a human touch in a virtual world? Is that critical to fostering a positive work culture? Even our virtual product is human-supported throughout the experience. Our production managers sit down with clients and plan out the event ahead of time. On the day of, you have a little angel speaking into your ear to help you to deliver a great experience to the audience. There’s a studio making sure that the sound quality is good, the internet connection works, and that you look good while presenting. Then they package it up so that it’s available long after the meeting occurs. It’s also the quality of the support—we hire people who are hospitality-driven, even if they’re software engineers. I think in this virtual-first world, you can feel the humanity. More than ever, a few years into a pandemic, human connection and inspiration is what’s needed. Convene definitely provides that.

Can a distinction be drawn between Convene’s people-first approach and the outlook for companies that do not prioritize people? I saw a study in which 60% of employees indicated they would resign if a company tried to force them to go back into the office every day, even if they like their job. So prioritizing people is table stakes, particularly for companies that are talent driven. The dynamism of this world requires a lot from employees, as well as companies. The dynamics of the employment market are different. The social contract between employee and employer is different. And what is needed to navigate the world is now different. So, companies that don’t understand that, don’t prioritize it, and don’t provide this emphasis on choice, flexibility, and wellness and health, are not going to be able to keep the very best people. Nor will they be able to deliver the very best product to their customers.