Starbucks is getting a new CEO: Reckitt’s Laxman Narasimhan will take over for Howard Schultz

Laxman Narasimhan, who until today was the chief executive of Reckitt Benckiser, is taking over for Howard Schultz to become the new CEO of Starbucks, the company said on Thursday. Narasimhan had apparently surprised investors when he announced his departure from the multinational consumer-goods conglomerate earlier today, sending London-listed shares of Reckitt tumbling. The company’s expansive portfolio includes such brands as Lysol, Woolite, Clearasil, Calgon, and many others.

Narasimhan will relocate from London to Seattle and begin as “incoming CEO” on October 1, Starbucks said in a news release. Schultz is expected to stay on as interim chief and guide Narasimhan through the transition until April 2023, when Narasimhan will take the reins and join the Starbucks board.

Schultz, the on-again, off-again face of the coffee giant, had returned as interim CEO to steer the ship after the retirement of his successor, Kevin Johnson, who left in March. Starbucks’ business has been badly damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the wake of sustained lockdowns in China, its largest market outside of the United States. In July, the company said it had closed more than 400 stores during its most recent fiscal year.