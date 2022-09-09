The iconic Eames Molded Chair just got a big upgrade you can’t see

Herman Miller is releasing a new version of its iconic Eames Molded Plastic Chair. It will look, smell, and feel exactly like the iconic mid-century design—but it will be made with 100% recycled plastic.

The first Eames Plastic Chair was created by Ray and Charles Eames for a competition held by MOMA in 1950, although the first ideas for this low-cost, mass-produced furniture started two years earlier. The designers actually made the first prototypes with stamped metal, which then changed to fiberglass and, ultimately, to plastic.

The new model swaps the virgin polypropylene—the high quality (but environmentally devastating) oil-based polymer used in virtually everything from outdoor furniture to Lego blocks—for a 100% postindustrial recycled plastic, which then can be recycled when the owner is done using the chair. According to a company spokesperson, this change of material alone will save 122 tons of virgin plastic per year, netting a 15% carbon reduction annually.