Move over, coffee! Black tea helps ward off death

In America, coffee may be king. But worldwide, tea often reigns supreme, ranking as the most popular liquid to drink (aside from water).

Originating in China, the juice of steeped plant leaves has won the hearts of some of the world’s largest countries. In China (1.4 billion people), dragonwell green tea and fermented pu’er tea are among the variations sipped with most meals, sometimes brewed from leaves handpicked in hundred-year-old tea houses. In India (also 1.4 billion people), Assam and Darjeeling are beloved for their malty and musky flavors. In both cultures, herbal teas are prized for their rich health benefits (see: ancient Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine).

While much health scholarship in the United States has focused on black coffee, or even green tea, fewer studies have parsed the benefits of black tea—the most common type of tea consumed worldwide. But, good news! A new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine has found that drinking black tea could lead to a longer life.

Researchers from the American College of Physicians reached this conclusion after sifting through data from another enthusiastic tea-drinking nation: the United Kingdom. Drawn from the U.K.’s Biobank—which stores a sample size of half a million men and women, aged 40-69 years, who were surveyed between 2006-2010—the data showed that those who reported regularly drinking two or more cups of black tea each day had a lowered risk of mortality, compared to those who didn’t. Specifically, their chance of death from a variety of causes—cancer, heart disease, stroke—was 9-13% smaller.