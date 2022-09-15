Hybrid work: This too shall pass

In 1857, the Otis brothers installed the first steam-powered passenger elevator in Manhattan. It required a full-time operator and it was finicky, hot, and often misaligned with the floors as the doors opened.

By 1900, passengers could push a button, no operator required. But for the next fifty years, people were deathly afraid to press that button. So the elevator operator hung around as a compromise to usher in a new way of doing things. But hybrid states never last. Case in point: When was the last time you saw an elevator operator? (An aside: In the 2010s at Adobe’s headquarters, an employee showed me how to double-tap any button to deselect a floor if someone had Christmas-tree-lit you. Now that’s progress.) But this isn’t an article about elevators. It’s about how hybrid states are just compromises, and why I believe the hybrid office is the most ominous transition period the workforce has seen yet.

THE (FAILING) CASE FOR HYBRID OFFICES People have flocked to offices since desk jobs appeared at the turn of the 20th century. From there, corporations created reasons to keep workers “on campus”—cafeterias, gyms, and even fully stocked bars. It was the best of times. Managers could see what employees were doing. Meetings happened on a whim. Great ideas were traded at the watercooler. Then a global pandemic hit. People went home. Work came to a complete halt for two years. Capitalism collapsed, and we faced the greatest economic rebuild in recorded history.

Except that’s not what happened. What did happen: Workers went home, powered up their laptops, and kept working. Business didn’t suffer. In fact, productivity improved by 40+% between 2020 and 2022. Workers had more time for both work and things they found fulfilling. Meanwhile, company profits soared: By early 2022, most public companies had surpassed their late-2019 revenue and profit levels. And yet employers are asking employees to return to the office. Rather than innovate, they insist stagnant concepts like a physical trading floor can’t be recreated remotely by the most competent engineering workforce ever.

My response: The office is just a 10% liability on your balance sheet. People have found new ways to work, bond, and live. Invest that 10% in technology and experiences that welcome the future for employees, not on forcing them to live in the past. At least go all-or-nothing. As Ron Swanson said on Parks and Recreaction: “Don’t half-ass two things. Whole-ass one thing.” Anything less than an all-in stance (all office or all remote) is, I believe, the worst of both worlds: a dysfunctional mess with all the downsides and none of the upsides of both models. THE PROBLEM WITH HYBRID

So, why do hybrid states even exist? Because, while early adopters are ready to throw their money at electric cars and other new tech trends, most (like Toyota Corolla and Ford F-150 drivers) will not. In the case of automakers, that means transition solutions like the Prius. Yes, it’s a financial success. No, it’s not as enjoyable to drive. Tesla Board Member Steve Jurtenson, when asked about hybrid cars, said: “You have the worst of both worlds in many cases, a gas engine and a battery, all the complexity, all the maintenance, all of the tradeoffs that occur in a hybrid car.” Elon Musk was even punchier, reportedly referring to hybrids as “an amphibian in the transition from dinosaur to mammal.” Hybrid work is no different: It’s complex and uncompelling. You’re stuck managing two models simultaneously, building systems for both. The worker loses flexibility, and the employer is trapped between yesterday and tomorrow. Who signs up for a game that everybody loses? (Related: I hear Netflix recently renewed Squid Game for a second season.)

REMOTE WORK NEEDS FIXING—LET’S DO THAT INSTEAD OF RTO Elon Musk believes remote employees work less intensely than in-office peers. Jamie Dimon thinks spontaneous interactions can’t be recreated remotely. They aren’t alone: These are the same fears I hear regularly from other CEOs and HR leaders. They’re right and wrong. Yes, nearly 70% of employees say their needs for spontaneous interactions were unmet during the pandemic. A few employees definitely phone it in. But technology will eliminate these problems quickly—just as Tesla eliminated the range and performance fears of the car consumer.

So, why are we acting like this is the one problem technology cannot solve? INNOVATION AND THE FUTURE OF REMOTE WORK In fact, technology is already solving it. New tech makes it easier to monitor the work intensity and output of employees, and Amazon is applying it in its warehouses. JP Morgan’s “Workforce Active Data Utility” is another example. These tools will give managers deep insight into how people work and even allow them to model the ideal output and habits for future hires.

Virtual office and metaverse technologies are creating experiences that not only mirror the benefits of the office but actually improve on them. You can see what colleagues are doing and who they are interacting with. A renewed sense of presence (virtually) will rekindle the “watercooler conversations” that fuel new ideas and relationships. You won’t miss the office in the near future, just like you don’t miss black-and-white televisions. (Side note: How many Teslas get traded for Priuses? Who goes backward?) JUMP IN, THE (METAVERSE) WATER IS PERFECT A warning: If you go hybrid, don’t blame “remote” for the problems created by balancing two different work experiences. This may tempt you to abandon hybrid work and return back to the office full-time.

It’s a huge mistake. Bet on companies like Airbnb, which skipped the transition and is embracing the actual future of work. They will attract the best talent. They will take the money they save on buildings and create unbeatable employee experiences instead. Don’t push elevator buttons for fifty more years. Don’t ask employees to come to the office for an arbitrary number of days. The future of work has no elevators. Hire excited, ready, and accountable people to go on that ride with you. Use technology to connect them. You’ll never look back. Scott Brighton, CEO of Aurea, is leading the reinvention of the software business via the public cloud to build a library of SAAS solutions.