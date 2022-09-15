Surviving a recession: Flexible work could be the answer

You’ve likely seen the headlines: Economists predict we’re entering into a recession, with some saying we are already in it. Both businesses and workers are struggling under the weight of inflation, and with a likely recession looming, things are only slated to worsen. No potion will magically make a recession or inflation disappear, but there is a way businesses can manage the pain and navigate these treacherous waters.

If leaders have learned anything from these past few years, it is that in times of uncertainty, one of the most powerful tools in your arsenal is flexibility. To navigate the upcoming recession, I believe businesses should consider implementing a flexible work model. REDUCE RISK Many business owners may feel reluctant to hire full-time staff with a recession on the horizon. It is an uncertain time—you can’t predict how your business will respond to an economic downturn or if you will be able to provide enough hours to support full-time staff members. The idea of having to lay off these full-time workers is enough to make business owners toss and turn at night. It can certainly be tumultuous for both workers and employers, and businesses should prepare for the possibility.

Implementing flexible work can lessen the burden on businesses by allowing them to hire on an as-needed basis. Seasonal industries especially, like hospitality, can benefit from a flexible work model; if they can hire the staff they need when demand increases without having to worry about future lay-offs, they can move with ease throughout the natural ebb and flow of the seasons. Furthermore, if your business runs into issues such as COVID-19 and workers have to call out, flexible work can reduce the risk that your business will be caught without the necessary staff to function. With a more extensive network of potential workers to pull from, your business can easily and quickly divert understaffing crises. Effective staffing can create an efficient business, helping workers avoid burnout and employers avoid disruptions in the products or services they offer. There is no avoiding the peaks and valleys in business, but a flexible work model can provide the agility needed to navigate them. MAKING IT WORK

So how does flexible work actually work? Implementing a flexible work model doesn’t need to be complicated. You can use flexible work apps designed for this purpose (full disclosure: Instawork offers this service), hire diverse part-time staff with frequent availability, or even create a process to allow your current team to pick their hours with part-time backup staff ready to step in when necessary. Some may feel understandably hesitant to utilize flexible work, thinking, “Do I really want to work with and train new people every shift?” But flexibility goes both ways—you don’t have to hire workers for one-off shifts exclusively. You can hire people for any length of time that your business needs (i.e., seasonally) and even extend a part-time contract to full-time if both parties desire to do so. Flexible work can allow workers interested in your business to pick up shifts and test the waters before committing to longer-term assignments and can give employers the chance to ensure a worker is a fit before having them return. It can be a win for both parties, providing workers with variety and a flexible schedule and employers with flexible staffing that serves their fluctuating needs.

NEW OPTIONS FOR WORKERS Flexible work can also be a relief to workers who may struggle through a recession. Even if you have a regular 9-to-5, flexible work allows you to pick up shifts you’re qualified for and earn money on the side. This can be especially helpful amidst inflation—people are struggling to afford the rising cost of gas and groceries and are looking for ways to make ends meet. Some 83% of hourly workers have less than $500 in savings, providing little wiggle room for unexpected emergencies. With an economic downturn expected to destabilize many, workers can utilize flexible work to make extra money, offset the costs of inflation, and perhaps even begin saving for their future. That being said, flexible work is not only useful in times of need. I know a single mother who picks up flexible work shifts because it gives her the hours and pay she needs to care for her daughter, and she makes more money than she would at a 9-to-5 job. Flexible work can provide people with new options—a primary source of income, a supplement to their full-time job, or even a way to pursue their hobbies. It can be the wiggle room so many workers are missing, filling the gaps and providing stability they may not have known before.

REIMAGINING WORK There is no sugar coating a recession. Business owners will likely all feel the pinch of an economic downturn. But it does not have to be all doom and gloom. I believe it’s time to reimagine an approach to work that can truly meet the needs of the modern-day workforce. I believe it’s time for flexible work. By implementing a flexible work model now, both workers and employers can move through the recession with dexterity and find their way toward a more profitable and stable future. Kira Caban is a flexible work expert and leads global communications for Instawork.