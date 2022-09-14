The four-stage journey to becoming an inclusive leader

We are in the midst of a chaotic and uncertain time in which the workplace is literally being reinvented and leaders are being asked to step up in new ways. The demand for equity is growing louder by the day. To build a more inclusive and equitable future, I believe leaders in positions of power must play an active role in challenging inequitable systems and behaviors. Yet I’m seeing most leaders are still holding back.

In my 20 years of diversity, equity, and inclusion work, I have worked with leaders who grasp that the playing field is not equal and understand that they have a role in fixing that. They lead with purpose and are on the front lines of driving change. But I’ve also noticed most leaders still haven’t awakened to the realities around them. Others might have awakened to those realities, but are still reluctant to get involved. Many don’t do anything because they’re afraid of getting it wrong or don’t know how to step into the conversation. They aren’t even sure they are welcome. So they stay on the sidelines and their lack of action protects the status quo. This has to change. As leaders, I believe we must recognize how inequities are manifested in our workplaces. We must uncover our own biases and take a hard look at our participation in inequitable systems. Fear of the unknown can make implementing change daunting, especially when we know little about the topics and sense we may be blamed personally for the inequities that are uncovered. But as leaders, we have an important role in making change happen.

When I work with leaders, I describe the journey to becoming an inclusive leader in four stages: Unaware, Aware, Active, and Advocate. I have found this framework helps leaders locate themselves in the learning process. UNAWARE In the Unaware stage, you learn more about the experiences and challenges that people with other identities face. You take steps to deepen your understanding of the legacies of discrimination and systemic inequities that persist today. You revisit the history you were taught to learn what may have been missing.

In this stage, you educate yourself about the concept of bias and examine your own biases and how they impact your perceptions of the people around you. You begin to recognize that many workplace policies and practices perpetuate biases and inequities. In the Unaware stage, you learn that self-reflection and humility are critical to becoming an inclusive leader. The reality is, if you haven’t been directly affected by discrimination or inequities, it can be easy to tune out the problems and challenges other people face. In this stage, you develop an awareness of what you don’t know and accept with humility you have a lot to learn. AWARE

In the Aware stage, you learn more about the concept of identity. You examine how your own identities shape your lens of the world and influence your values and beliefs, including the judgements you form about other people. In this stage, you also learn more about the identities of other people and how people around you hide parts of their identity to blend into the mainstream and avoid discrimination. You recognize how this can impede an individual’s success and sense of belonging in the workplace. In the Aware stage, you are confronted with some harsh truths about the many ways people can be advantaged and disadvantaged by their identities, and you learn that people are having radically different experiences in society and the workplace. You develop empathy for the lived realities of people from different identity groups and feel motivated to get involved in the change effort.

ACTIVE In the Active stage, you recognize that interrupting the status quo to make change happen is important work and that your involvement is needed. You step into your role in driving change and begin to take some calculated risks. In this stage, you create space for and participate in difficult conversations on topics including racism, privilege, and inequity. By engaging in uncomfortable conversations, you expand your perspectives and mindset and reframe your conventional thinking.

In the Active stage, you understand the value of DEI, and you get personally involved. You align your business strategy with the DEI strategy and understand that by doing this, you can hold a competitive advantage. In this stage, you accept that failure is an essential part of growth. You don’t let mistakes hold you back, but instead welcome the trial and error that comes with growth. You continue to move forward no matter how imperfectly. ADVOCATE

In the Advocate stage, you lean into a new type of leadership. You make room at the table for different insights and perspectives. You understand the inequities and exclusion different identity groups experience, and you align yourself in solidarity with them. You leverage your power, influence, and resources as an ally to help speed their impact. As an advocate, you question systems, even if you are an “insider” who benefits from them. You think the status quo is unacceptable and are unafraid to challenge norms or risk ostracization from your peers. You model the way for others to stand up to discrimination and inequity. In the Advocate stage, you build resilience. You recognize people may question your motives and point out your flaws, but you persevere. You continually push yourself to do better.

I believe the skill sets needed to be an inclusive leader will be top of mind in every organization as we respond to the challenges we face as a society. The reality is, biases and inequities permeate almost every aspect of the professional world, from decades of pattern build-up. This is not a problem that will just go away if we avoid facing the truth about the systems around us. So, I invite and urge you to step into your role as an inclusive leader, to learn with humility, connect with empathy, share with vulnerability, and lead with courage and resilience. I believe the choices of leaders right now matter more than ever, for current and future generations. Jennifer Brown (she/her/hers) is a Wall Street Journal Best-Selling Author, Speaker and Founder, and CEO of Jennifer Brown Consulting.