Press releases aren’t dead. You’re just doing them wrong

Ah, the press release. Many a PR professional will tell you they are passé. Clients ask me all the time if they are worth the money and effort.

The argument I’ve heard against the trusty ol’ press release is that reporters don’t read them. In Leia Ruseva’s article “Death to the Press Release,” she argues that there are better ways to secure media interest. And I agree. However, that doesn’t mean we should eliminate the press release altogether. The most common mistake I see is assuming a press release alone will result in media interest. Spoiler alert: Most reporters don’t check newswires. Press releases by themselves are not going to result in much—if any—media coverage. The press release might get picked up in some news outlets, but it’s not going to be enough to make much of a difference for your company. So, what’s the purpose of a press release if it’s not to get reporters’ attention?

THE BENEFITS OF A PRESS RELEASE 1. SEO: More than 85% of my team at Next PR is Google Analytics-certified. We’re constantly digging into referral traffic to see how many users visit a website by clicking on a backlink. Most of the time, the wire service (like PR Newswire) is within the top five of highest web traffic drivers. Recently, one press release we issued on behalf of a client corresponded with the highest single-day traffic spike of the quarter by a landslide. 2. Messaging control: You can help shape the story you want the reporter to write. It gives them quotes to use, data points to pull from, and key messages to include. Think of a press release as a road map for the reporter as they write the story.

According to Cision’s 2022 Global State of the Media report, which surveys reporters, their findings are clear: “For all the changes the media has seen in recent years, one thing remains the same: Press releases are still one of the most powerful vehicles for getting your news, story, product, or event in front of the right journalists and helping those journalists generate stories.” 3. Multiple audiences: A press release’s audience can also be stakeholders, partners, investors, internal staff, prospective new hires, and customers. I recently dug into metrics of other companies viewing my client’s press release, and it included representatives from Bank of America, Facebook, and SpaceX. The press release has evolved from being a tool for only reporters to serving as official and historical documentation of company news and changes. With internal turnover, press releases—especially when they live on the company website— keep professional documentation of what the company has done.

4. Credibility: I’ve had reporters tell me that they won’t cover a funding announcement or acquisition until they see a press release. That’s because they want to verify all names, dates, statistics, and other facts against the press release. It’s also because the press release makes the announcement official and adds the validity that many reporters need. Additionally, a steady stream of press releases signifies to your stakeholders a healthy, credible and growing company. If your company was struggling, it probably wouldn’t be issuing new-hire announcements or recently released surveys. DON’T BELIEVE ME? I HAVE PROOF

Here’s what reporters have shared with me and my colleagues recently: “I got your name from a recent press release about XYZ company raising funding. I found the growth of the company interesting, and I am hoping to arrange an interview with XYZ to discuss.”

“I’m on deadline for the story, but it might help a bit in the future if there was a press release and/or a blog post that more thoroughly introduces the report to the readers. We usually like to link to one of those when we have embargoed stories. It also makes it easier and more efficient for fact-checking than having to wade through an entire report on deadline.”

A well-known TechCrunch reporter saw our press release on the wire and proactively reached out to us, as our PR agency was listed as the press release point of contact and expressed interest in running a feature story. Press releases are not dead; you just need to make sure you’re doing them right. Shannon Tucker is the Vice President at Next PR, a national tech PR agency. She lives in Denver.