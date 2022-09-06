Nike scrapped everything it knew about manufacturing to make this low-carbon sweatshirt

Five years ago, Nike decided to rethink apparel manufacturing: What would it look like if it were fully designed for sustainability? “We endeavored to start from scratch, bare bones, nothing,” says Carmen Zolman, vice president of innovation apparel design at Nike. “And then make every decision as if we were building apparel from the start with sustainability in mind, versus taking existing things and trying to make them more sustainable.”

That didn’t just mean thinking about factors like material and dye, but how fabric itself is made. Knitting or weaving a material normally involves a series of several steps, including making raw material into fiber, spinning it into yarn, knitting or weaving, and finishing. But the company has now developed a new simplified process—something it calls Nike Forward—to turn fiber into a textile with a smaller carbon footprint.

Nike’s innovation team looked to other industries for inspiration. “We were very intrigued by a method of manufacturing that we found in heavily industrial spaces, like automotive and medical,” Zolman says. An N95 face mask, for example, is made with a process called needle punching. (Felt is often made the same way.) The team realized that a similar process could make fabric for apparel. “At a very basic level, it’s fibers in, and fabric out,” she says.

On a large machine, a bed of hooked needles punches up and down through fibers, pulling them together. “Depending on the speed, density, etcetera, that we put it through on the machine, we can control the tightness, the fluffiness, the hand [feel] of the material coming out,” she says. “But it is literally just needles poking into fabric.” Over the past five years, the company developed a proprietary design for the needles, tweaking the shape, density, speed, and other factors to get the results it wanted.