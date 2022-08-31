Gen Z and millennials get their news from the paper, and Nextdoor

Some may discredit Gen Z and millennials for being oblivious to current events when the reality is that 79% consume news daily, and a third pay out-of-pocket for news subscriptions. A New Media Insight Project survey looked at the media consumption habits of 16- to 40-year-olds and found that young people are not only tapped into the news, but also exhausted from the constant firehosing of misinformation to the barrage of tragedy news bits. Here’s what we learned from the survey: