How to turn your DEI talk into action

In the wake of growing social movements such as #MeToo and Black Lives Matter, an overwhelming majority of American employers have begun investing in diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. And to be sure, these initiatives have achieved some progress—but a substantial perception gap remains: While the predominantly straight white men who lead much of corporate America may feel that their DEI efforts have largely succeeded in addressing the challenges faced by marginalized people in the workplace, underrepresented employees themselves often disagree. What will it take for these well-meaning leaders to transform their good intentions into effective policies that drive actual results?

There are no shortcuts or easy answers, but with the strategies outlined below (along with a healthy dose of humility, patience, and accountability), leaders can work to bridge the gap between lofty ideals and effective implementation. 1. TRACK YOUR PROGRESS I’ve seen many DEI efforts falter because they lack a clear framework for measuring success. After all, how can you improve something if you can’t measure it? To make real, lasting improvement, leaders should develop clear metrics and benchmarks for areas such as hiring, retention, and career growth.

It’s also important to be transparent about those metrics, both internally and externally. I believe candid communication about the places in which the company is doing well and where there’s still room for improvement is critical not just to promote trust, but also to keep employees motivated to continue making progress. Indeed, the simple act of tracking a metric can make improvement practically inevitable as it forces you to pay conscious attention to the issue. 2. SHARE YOUR ACHIEVEMENTS—AND YOUR FAILURES It’s easy to put out a grandiose press release on the value of diversity and inclusion, but these statements can come across as a marketing gimmick if they’re not accompanied by tactical, measurable improvements. As such, rather than simply publicizing a vague commitment to DEI, leaders should share specific metrics, policies, and other initiatives that show genuine investment in driving diversity and inclusion. For example, if you’ve started tracking diversity metrics for hiring, let employees know—and follow up with data demonstrating your progress on hiring candidates from underrepresented groups, as well as the areas in which you’ve fallen short of your targets.

In my experience, employees want to see cold, hard evidence that DEI policies are being executed well and are creating meaningful change. That means cultivating both the humility to acknowledge your shortcomings and the courage to abandon your own privileged perspectives, often in the face of substantial resistance from deeply-entrenched systems and stakeholders. 3. TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR YOUR OWN GROWTH In her comprehensive guide to fostering workplace inclusion, “Inclusion on Purpose: An Intersectional Approach to Creating a Culture of Belonging at Work,” DEI consultant Ruchika Tulshyan writes that making true progress requires continuous effort. Tulshyan suggests the following six strategies to help leaders transform empathy into decisive action: embrace discomfort, recognize your knowledge gaps, be open to feedback, limit defensiveness, see mistakes as growth opportunities, and be patient with yourself and others.

To do this, instead of viewing DEI as an afterthought, leaders should be unwaveringly intentional in taking responsibility for working toward these critical goals. They should continuously invest in both formal and informal training to become more aware of their own biases and boost their cultural competencies, never becoming complacent in their journeys of growth and development. This attitude of self-improvement can then filter down through all levels of the organization, helping ensure diversity, equity, and inclusion objectives are given their due weight among senior executives, middle managers, and entry-level employees. 4. PROACTIVELY SEEK OUT FEEDBACK All too often, the very people DEI policies are intended to support are excluded from the design and development process. This leads to misalignment that can foster cynicism and resistance, ultimately creating even more problems for underrepresented groups. To ensure DEI efforts are aligned with the actual needs and challenges faced by marginalized employees, leaders should work proactively to build a safe environment for people to share their input without fear of rebuttal or retaliation.

There are countless ways to do this: For example, leaders can consider establishing monthly fireside chats, quarterly focus group conversations, or even anonymous surveys to gather suggestions on sensitive issues. But regardless of the mechanism, the critical element to remember is that feedback is only as valuable as the action you take in response. Once you’ve collected input from across the organization, show your employees that their voices have been heard and that they are valued members of the community by iteratively integrating their ideas into ever-improving DEI policies. 5. CLOSE THE PERCEPTION GAP When DEI practice doesn’t line up with the theory, employees can become frustrated, resources may be wasted, and ultimately, the credibility of the entire organization can suffer. So, what’s the answer? I believe it’s transparency.

No leader is perfect, but in my opinion, the best ones create an open culture in which everyone is encouraged to share both achievements and failures in the spirit of continuous improvement. These leaders track and demonstrate progress with respect to measurable targets, but they also don’t hesitate to own up to their mistakes. Most importantly, they never stop growing and seeking out feedback, and they take a proactive approach to driving and communicating progress on DEI initiatives. With transparency, humility, and patience, leaders can begin to close the perception gap, ensuring that employees’ experiences become increasingly aligned with the lofty ideals espoused in their public releases and corporate value statements. This in turn can help companies better recruit and retain talent, boost engagement throughout the organization, and reap the many benefits of a diverse, inclusive workforce, from increased innovation and creativity to improved decision-making and problem-solving. I believe investing in DEI is both a moral imperative and the only rational option from a business standpoint. That leaves today’s leaders with just one question: Are you going to sit on the sidelines, or are you ready to put in the work to transform your DEI promises into real, meaningful results?

Akash Pugalia is the Global President of Trust & Safety at Teleperformance.