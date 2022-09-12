The key to business growth? A solid data strategy

The global pandemic radically accelerated digital transformation at most companies. In the span of weeks, executives developed new business models and strategies to deliver products and services to customers. This digital transformation has produced enormous amounts of data and unprecedented opportunities to leverage this information to enable business agility, improve efficiencies, and transform the customer experience.

advertisement

advertisement

We all know that a solid data strategy is critical to the growth of companies, yet the overwhelming majority—85%—of big data projects fail, and only 20% of big data projects yield analytical insights. The ability to leverage data is a key differentiator between companies that will thrive. The future is intelligent, embedded, self-managed enterprise data pipelines—beyond traditional systems of record. Data collection and orchestration will expand to sources like IoT, social media, and customer interactions. What we now call dark data—unstructured information that is collected as part of the normal function of IT assets but is often unused—will surely come to light. So how can companies embrace data and prepare to thrive in the future? First, understand that volume of data isn’t the only challenge. The key to a solid data strategy is two-fold: people and culture breaking down silos, and getting the technological data flow and availability right.

advertisement

BREAKING DOWN DATA SILOS When it comes to leveraging data across organizations, employees already spend massive amounts of time contending with data sources of varying quality. Legacy systems and practices often aren’t up to the task. Too often, a company will purchase a shiny new tool that works well for very specific tasks, but its operators are siloed and the insights narrow. According to a Gartner survey of data professionals, more than half (56%) of their time is focused on data management activities and only 22% of their time drives innovation with enhanced analytical insights.

advertisement

Businesses need to break down these silos, democratizing data across the organization so that specialists and experts in a specific field can work in tandem with data scientists and analysts to generate business insights that are broad, actionable, and focused on the customer. This cooperation is the foundation of building both a data culture and a data strategy. DATA SOLUTIONS TODAY ARE HELPING TO PAVE THE ROAD TO DATA POSSIBILITIES

advertisement

Companies need solutions partners that can orchestrate and optimize data pipelines to yield actionable insights. When data is collected and curated from across the business, we can use analytics to distill actionable insights, enabling companies to change their offerings and adjust quickly and effectively to accelerate their business. In my own organization, we are walking the talk, integrating business information from our internal operations, sales data from every deal, data from every customer interaction, employee and HR data, and network and cybersecurity information. The power of what a well-executed data strategy can achieve is limited only by your imagination. In recent years, I’ve seen amazing results. Multi-national grocery store chains have used new data analytics techniques to improve logistics across geographies and varying store formats, all while reducing waste. Financial services institutions have leveraged data to cut processing times and divert employees to higher-value work. Trucking companies have integrated IoT data into their systems to facilitate preventative maintenance and reduce downtime. And finally, large hospital systems have used data to coordinate bed and treatment availability with staffing levels to better serve their communities and their patients.

advertisement

All of these examples required the coordination and orchestration of new and legacy IT systems, and more importantly, the integration of data analytics across the organizations. THE LANGUAGE OF LEADERSHIP Last year, every person generated 1.7 megabytes of data every second. There were 70.3 billion real-time payment transactions in 2020, up 41% from the year before. By 2025, it is estimated that global data volumes will hit 181 zettabytes.

advertisement

IDC Corporate USA estimates that companies today spend about $215 billion on big data analytics. Data is no longer the domain of IT folks, the engineering team, or the wizards that hold the title of data scientist. As companies leverage new sources of information from across the enterprise, data is the language of leadership and a driver of culture. That means every executive needs to familiarize themselves with the collection and orchestration of data within it, and how to organize teams to leverage it. There is a [not so distant] future in which digitally enhanced experiences will feel just as intuitive as human interactions. The opportunity for all of us is to leverage each piece of data to move faster than our competitors, to create an exciting workplace for our employees, and ultimately, to better serve our customers.

advertisement

Ayman Sayed is the CEO of BMC Software