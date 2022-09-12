How your chips add up

Electronic devices have reshaped the way we live our day-to-day lives. Wearable devices track our fitness routines and diets, we rely on ever-evolving smartphones and tablets to keep us online when we’re traveling, and our cars have evolved into extremely sophisticated computers on wheels.

Even beyond what we might consider luxury items, the realities of the new workplace demand that companies provide sufficiently advanced devices that allow employees to work remotely from practically anywhere at any time. Plus, those devices operate within a digital infrastructure that must support employees now working across the globe. U.S. Consumer technology spending is forecasted to reach over $505 billion worldwide in 2022—up 9.6% from 2020—and we cannot expect demand to wane significantly in the near future. Unfortunately, the reality of this increased demand is an increased toll on our environment and natural resources as we scramble to obtain materials to power factories, produce batteries, develop improved microelectronic components, and more. This consumer demand is paralleled by a seemingly competing trend: a rise in the desire to reduce our own personal carbon footprints. Pew Research found that 80% of respondents in 17 advanced economies are willing to make “a lot of” or “some” changes about their personal and professional lifestyles “to help reduce the effects of global climate change.”

So, how can we continue to adopt newer devices while simultaneously cutting our environmental impact? We must start at the foundations. At the heart of virtually every single electronic device produced today are semiconductors. Semiconductor technologies and the companies that produce them are uniquely positioned to combat climate change both by implementing cleaner business and production processes, and by enabling electronic devices to operate with greater efficiency. Several semiconductor producers have pledged to achieve carbon neutrality or net zero emissions. Infineon Technologies, for example, is targeting carbon neutrality by 2030. Intel is targeting net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, while Samsung has also pledged to lower its carbon emissions. The world’s largest semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company, TSMC, is committed to net-zero emissions by 2050.

But perhaps the greatest impact semiconductor companies can have is on the efficiency of the future technologies they will power. Data centers, for example, demand a massive amount of energy for operation—accounting for about 1% of global electricity demand worldwide. An increase in devices and reliance on digital technologies will increase our need for the storage data centers provide. The ever-growing demand for data-based services leads to increased energy consumption in data centers themselves. Some of the world’s largest data centers can each contain many tens of thousands of IT devices and currently require 500 MW of power capacity. Technological solutions based on semiconductors limit energy flow, provide higher density and reduce cooling requirements. As such, a mid-sized data center is able to save up to 115 GWh annually and enables major cost savings and a reduction of around 4,700 tons of CO2 emissions. The world’s most advanced electric and hybrid vehicles are also built on ever-evolving semiconductor engineering, while semiconductors simultaneously enable a charging infrastructure capable of keeping drivers moving as EV adoption continues to rise. At home and in the office, semiconductors are helping to ensure that all of our devices—refrigerators, tablets, desktops, sound systems, televisions, and countless other items—operate more efficiently. And that’s only the beginning. Semiconductors touch every conceivable aspect of our modern digital lives and are inescapably foundational to more efficient technologies—from 5G connectivity to industrial automation to sensing and power solutions in the smart home and office.

Our dependence on devices may not decrease, but semiconductor companies’ ability to empower devices—and, thus, virtually every single industry—to operate more sustainably is vital to achieving global climate goals. Advanced microelectronics hold the promise of a greener future. Chip companies must remain committed to upholding their vital roles. Judy Davies, VP of Communications and Government Relations, North America, Infineon Technologies