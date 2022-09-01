13 reasons business leaders are ready to resume in-person networking

In its earliest stages, the Covid-19 global pandemic forced business leaders everywhere to put domestic and international travel plans on hold and cancel their annual in-person conferences until further notice.

advertisement

advertisement

As creative virtual teams came to the rescue with alternative solutions that went off without a hitch, on-site events eventually returned, slowly, in the process. Although some executives may be hesitant about re-engaging—even after a few years, others are excited about their upcoming speaking engagements or networking prospects alongside longtime industry friends and peers they have missed. Whether it’s sharing industry knowledge with the next generation of leaders, landing a feature interview for publication, or identifying a future potential business partner, the following Fast Company Executive Board members below are here to support their reasons for returning to the main stage as a guest panelist and how being back in the building is impacting their continued career growth. 1. GENERATE SALES

advertisement

A couple of years ago, I was a guest panelist at an e-commerce event in New York, and one of the other speakers shared many of the same values as me. After the event, I made sure we connected to exchange contact information, and it turned out he owned a large sales agency. At the time, my offer was plateauing at around $250,000 a month. Three months later, I launched an offer using his sales team and I hit more than $1 million during my first month. – Josh King Madrid, NFT Magazine — NFTMagazine.com 2. MEET THE PRESS Two years ago, I took part in a social impact panel for Deed. A writer from Forbes was in the audience, and they contacted me directly after via Linkedin, asking for an interview. If I hadn’t put my nerves aside and stepped up for the panel, I would never have landed the article. You never know who might be in the audience and the impact they could make on your career. So, do the panel! – Nina Rauch, Lemonade

advertisement

3. MAKE THE RIGHT CONNECTIONS Participation as a guest panelist can improve your growth in the market in a few ways. First, you are seen as a thought leader on the subject matter you speak on. Second, it builds awareness of you and your company to audiences who are unfamiliar. Third, it is an opportunity to establish connections and expand your network. You never know where your future client or partnership comes from. – Jevon Wooden, Live Not Loathe 4. IMPROVE SELF-CONFIDENCE IN PUBLIC SPEAKING

advertisement

Participating in industry events can be very beneficial for professional development in three ways. First, they allow you to hone your public speaking skills, whether on stage or just talking shop with your peers. Second, they are excellent forums to network and meet people who can be potential customers, partners, or future colleagues. Finally, they enable you to stay informed and learn new things. – Chad Engelgau, Acxiom 5. GATHER NEW INSIGHTS I have found that you are usually connected to a group of leaders that you might not normally get to meet on a regular basis. The conversations from those connections have led to insights that have helped push our own internal innovation. – Mark Bryan, MA Design

advertisement

6. SHARE A BOLD POV The more you can share your point of view (POV), whether that be for the company or individually, the more you gain a following that relies on the type of thought leadership you bring. I find the best way to stand out and improve is to read the room and then be the one who is willing and bold enough to be different and unconventional versus the other panelists. Hold strong to your POV while doing this and then network afterward – James Gilbert, RedRoute 7. BOIL DOWN KEY PRESENTATION POINTS

advertisement

A boss of mine used to say, “Pressure makes diamonds.” And few things are as pressure-packed as standing in front of hundreds to deliver a presentation. But I’ve learned to love that pressure. It forces me to boil my thoughts down to only the most powerful points, to balance advice and entertainment, and treat every moment on stage as a precious opportunity for my personal brand to shine. – Barry Fiske, Merkle 8. IGNITE BRAND AWARENESS Panel discussions can be tough for the inexperienced but can be powerful for growing a company’s (or someone’s) personal brand. We use them all the time to gain international exposure in our industry. Train your internal staff to always ask, “How did you learn about us?” and then track the metrics on their effectiveness, because all conferences are not created equal. – Dean Calhoun, Affygility Solutions

advertisement

9. DEBATE HOT TOPIC STRATEGIES The growth that stems from panel engagement is twofold. The participants will become even better at public speaking, presenting the company’s strategy and debating hot issues, while also learning from others. Hearing different perspectives while expanding one’s network and developing skill sets is a great way for leaders to engage with their professional community. – Anna Malhari, Veris Residential 10. OBTAIN INDUSTRY KNOWLEDGE

advertisement

Participating in panels is a wonderful learning opportunity to engage in interactive dialogue that organically invites diverse topics, perspectives, experiences, and expertise. Panelists are a force multiplier, providing new connections across many networks with shared business objectives for cross-collaboration. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal 11. INCREASE SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWING Being a panelist at conferences is a great way to get yourself or your company out there. I’ve been a guest panelist at several conferences, which has allowed me to become more visible in the market as an individual and company. I’ve also increased my social media following by over 200% because of the connections I’ve made at these events. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC

advertisement

12. BUILD NEW RELATIONSHIPS With a business that relies heavily on referrals, relationship building is essential. Often, I build these relationships in intimate settings, but I have also built powerful relationships by delivering keynotes to larger audiences. To connect in this setting, you need to bring your whole self to the stage and be just as honest and authentic as you would be were you talking to someone one on one. – Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC 13. STRENGTHEN YOUR REPUTATION AS A THOUGHT LEADER

advertisement

Participating in a panel is a great way to build a thought leadership position for you and your company. I always try to record the panel (or ask for the recording) so I can share the questions and my answers on my personal and company social platforms and websites. This type of social proof helps people who don’t know you want to learn more. And that is a win. – Steve Anderson, Catalyit LLC