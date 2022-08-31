Snap stock price falls to fresh lows on report that layoffs are coming for Snapchat’s parent

Shares of Snapchat’s parent company fell in pre-market trading on Wednesday after a report that it is planning a round of significant layoffs.

According to the Verge, the cuts will affect some 20% of Snap Inc., or 6,400 employees. Meanwhile, Snap’s chief business officer, Jeremi Gorman, and its vice president of sales, Peter Naylor, are both leaving the company for Netflix, where they will head up the streaming giant’s new advertising ambitions, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

We’ve reached out to Snap for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

Snap’s stock price was down almost 8% in pre-market trading to $9.25. If it opens at that price, it would be lower than the company’s 52-week low of $9.34. Shares of Snap have fallen almost 80% since the beginning of this year.