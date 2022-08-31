DALL-E can now use AI to extend images as a human artist might

Since it was announced in April, the text-to-image AI tool DALL-E 2 has been wowing artists, researchers, and media types its high-quality images. Now, four months later, developer OpenAI is giving DALL-E 2 a new trick: the ability to extend the original images it creates beyond their original borders in logical and creative ways.

The new feature, which OpenAI calls “outpainting,” could be useful to graphic designers who need to create multiple sizes and shapes of a particular image to present in different contexts. A movie promo image, for instance, might require a perfectly square shape in one context, and a tall rectangular shape in another. For the latter, new art is required to fill in the extra space.

DALL-E 2 creates original 1024 X 1024-pixel images based on a keyword descriptions entered by the user. It can also make images based on objects and styles it sees in other images. For example, it might be given a street art image of a mouse alongside an art deco version, then combine elements of the two styles into an original picture of the rodent. It also has editing capabilities, meaning a user can erase a section of a generated image and then tell DALL-E to add a specific object or style in that area. For instance, if designer doesn’t like the expressionist red roses in the foreground of an image, they can erase them and ask DALL-E to put photorealistic white orchids there instead.

Now, the editing interface is getting some new buttons to control the expansion of images. In a demo Tuesday, I watched OpenAI engineer David Schnurr extend an image DALL-E had created earlier based on the keywords “two teddy bears mixing sparkling chemicals inside of a laboratory.” I saw a kind of steampunk-style image of two cute teddy bears wearing goggles standing at a lab table in the foreground. Schnurr wanted to extend the image to show more area above the teddy bears. So, he positioned the bottom half of a blue square over the top left section of image, which told the AI to use the storybook laboratory context and vibe in the lower half of the square as the basis for the extension of the image into the top half of the square.