Four Product Marketing Strategies to Stand Out in the Crowded Wellness World

According to the World Health Organization, worldwide obesity has nearly tripled since 1975, with 422 million people worldwide having diabetes. By these measures, there is a dire need for ways to reverse obesity and comorbidities associated with obesity, including diabetes. The wellness industry is working to answer the call. Whether it’s out of dire necessity or mere vanity or a wide range in between, consumers are hungry for anything that can improve their health.

Advertisements for wellness products now saturate the market. However, when a trend takes root within the fabric of American consumerism, it’s hard to market to a fatigued audience. It’s also hard for buyers to weed out the imposters who have snuck in to capitalize on a vulnerable audience. With scientific advancements and a constantly evolving pool of research, room for growth is infinite. But standing out in this crowded marketplace is a big obstacle that companies and products face. Although store placements and search engine optimization (SEO) are large components of success, they’re not the only valuable tools in the marketing arsenal. Certain ads captivated consumers more. Sometimes changing one word or a single sentence in a marketing message can be the difference. Even if you have credibility, trust with consumers, supreme products, and great innovation, if you don’t have the right kind of marketing architecture to scale that messaging to consumers, your sales suffer. Your goal should be to reach as many customers as possible and never have a ceiling.

Focus should be on both retention and conversion. You need to retain an audience with engaging content that converts to sales. If the content’s not engaging people, buyers are not going to stick around to hear the sales message. Bottom line, you can’t be afraid to put things out there. The sooner you’re able to test and learn, the sooner you get the feedback to iterate and make something better. These four strategies can help guide your success to stand out amid competition while simultaneously harnessing your vision.

TRANSPARENCY When consumers know the truth, that’s when they can take their health into their own hands. That’s why they seek transparency and quality. They want ingredients that are going to work for them. When somebody buys my product, I need to make sure they’re not just excited about the product. I want them to know the ingredients and the clinical efficacy. This builds credibility. Credibility is everything. The credentials to really back up what you’re saying is of the utmost importance. People have to trust who they’re buying from, especially medical authorities. You don’t want to take shortcuts when you’re building a brand. That’s when you jeopardize your legacy. DEFINING YOUR AUDIENCE

The biggest mistake I hear people make is in saying “This is for everyone.” Although that may be the case, your net is cast so wide, you’ll fail to reach the consumers most motivated to buy. Innovation in the actual product is important, but delivery is just as important. Not only should you know your consumer, you should know what your consumer cares about. TESTIMONIALS Once people see it’s possible, they believe it’s possible for them, too. The proof is going to come from the people who know it’s effective. A satisfied customer can sell your product better than you can alone. Consider building consumer testing groups or consumer social media pages to keep track of satisfied customer experiences.

COMPREHENSIVE MARKETING MESSAGES This isn’t about assuming your consumers aren’t intelligent. This is about taking the guesswork out of your marketing messages. If a potential buyer has to decode what your product actually does for their health, it becomes quickly problematic. Messaging should be clear and concise. Overly scientific marketing isn’t impressive; it can actually be a turnoff. A potential buyer should be able to immediately understand your packaging and advertisements. Remember, marketing trends in the wellness world are constantly changing, so it’s important to stay up to date and surround yourself with a team of people who are experts in the space so your products don’t get lost, overlooked and undersold. FINAL THOUGHTS

As the CEO of my company, I believe that I can’t be afraid to try different marketing techniques to get the best return on my spend. I challenge myself and my team to consistently turn around ideas that could work to make noise for our products and increase the number of units sold. And remember every marketing idea deserves a test drive. Because each test, even if a complete failure, gives me an opportunity to get the feedback I need to iterate and make our marketing message stronger. The information provided here is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. You should consult with a qualified healthcare provider for advice concerning your specific situation. Cody Low, CEO and Co-Founder, Veyl Ventures