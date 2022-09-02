These free tools will give you nice sounds while you work

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Listening to minimalist music helps me get into a working groove. In this post I’m sharing some of my favorite free listening resources. They don’t require you to register, download or buy anything.

Get into a work rhythm with nature sounds

Defonic lets you play nature sounds in a browser tab as background for your work. Listen to rain, birds, fire, forest, or evening crickets. Pick one or create your own combination. Defonic’s Ocean Noise Generator has watery soothing sounds like seagulls and waves. Avoid the distracting seal and whale noise.

A Soft Murmur also offers a range of sounds. It also lets you set timers and save sound mixes you like. Here’s my waves, wind and white noise mix.

Work as if you’re in a cafe, without leaving your office

MyNoise Cafe Restaurant gives you “the noise without the social distraction.” You can even adjust the volume of chatter vs. the amount of kitchen noise.

Coffitivity lets you pick a morning murmur, lunchtime lounge or other such coffeeshop atmosphere. The site links to research in the Journal of Consumer Research published by Oxford University Press about how “a moderate level of ambient noise is conducive to creative cognition.”

Coffee Shop Sounds is a YouTube video you play in a background browser tab while you work. It’s one of many from the Nomadic Ambience channel, which also has sounds of Iceland, Japan, and rain.

Work as if you’re in an office, without leaving home