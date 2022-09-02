These free tools will give you nice sounds while you work

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.
Listening to minimalist music helps me get into a working groove. In this post I’m sharing some of my favorite free listening resources. They don’t require you to register, download or buy anything.
Get into a work rhythm with nature sounds
Work as if you’re in a cafe, without leaving your office
Work as if you’re in an office, without leaving home
Take a break by making music
Send someone a musical smile
- Jazz Keys turns a short message you type into a little melody you can send a friend or colleague. Here’s my message today for you.
- Typatone lets you send someone a little message with bell-like sounds. Here’s a little tune I typed for you. You can also listen to brief musical messages others have recently added. Here’s how the makers describe their idea: “The act of writing has always been an art. Now it can be an act of music. Each letter you type corresponds to a specific musical note putting a new spin to your composition.”
