Why Crocs made a comeback, and other developments in design

Hello out there! Careful readers of this page may notice a new face in the upper right-hand corner. That face is mine. This is my first issue as editor-in-chief of Fast Company, and I’m thrilled to be here.

Fast Company launched in 1995, just as I was launching my own career, and I remember thinking, Wow, great idea. The founding editors, Alan Webber and Bill Taylor, intuited that the acceleration of innovation would change the world forever, and they bottled that insight into a magazine that became the voice of the new economy.

Nearly 30 years later, I’m excited to help write the next chapter in Fast Company‘s history. Our plans are too big to cover in this space. They extend far beyond the pages of the magazine to our website, social feeds, events, podcasts, videos, and more—even to the metaverse (which Harry McCracken, our global technology editor, explains beautifully . . . to the extent that you can explain something that doesn’t yet exist). More to come on all of this.

Meanwhile, let’s talk about design, a subject that has been encoded in our DNA since issue No. 1, when we ran a story about Bloomberg’s offices. Today, in issue No. 252, we approach the topic with a mix of enduring delight and clear-eyed realism. As Suzanne LaBarre notes in her sharp essay about the evolution of design’s role in the business world, “There’s no question that design has become incredibly powerful over the past 20 years.” Yet, as she explains, it never quite became the revolutionary force that its most fervent believers foretold back in the mid-2000s. It also came with a cost, often enriching companies at substantial expense to the environment and social equity.