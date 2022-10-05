Why landscape architect Thomas Woltz keeps a plastic Godzilla at his desk

What’s your best habit, and your worst?

Saying yes to everything I can fit into my calendar, and saying yes to everything I can fit into my calendar.

What do you do when you’re creatively stuck?

Draw until new solutions to problems emerge. Translucent paper is the tool of my creativity. It allows for building overlays where past ideas are still faintly visible, and new ideas can slowly evolve, layer after layer. Is there a businessperson you admire?

Jonathan Rose, an urban planner, for bringing design excellence, creativity, and social responsibility to housing and real estate development. Also, Alison Fox of American Prairie, for leading a project to create the largest nature reserve in the contiguous United States. How do you unplug?

Play the piano (early 19th-century German composers are best for letting it all out).

What’s the best mistake you ever made?

Planting “too many” trees. Is there a book you recommend?

Gardens: An Essay on the Human Condition by Robert Pogue Harrison. It reminds us of the “vocation of care”: happiness derived from a life of labor for a purpose, an existential agency of sorts. What’s the advice you’re glad you ignored?

To avoid architecture school entirely and become a real estate developer.

What advice would you give your younger self?

Prioritize practicing unconditional love earlier and with more focus. Did you have a career fork in the road?

Pursuing landscape architecture as my lifelong profession. I was 30 years old, and it has been the best choice of my life. Do you have a work uniform?

In the fall, a waistcoat and a tie. In summer, linen shirt and tie.

Who is your style icon?

Thom Browne. What’s always in your bag?

A Conestoga 2/HB pencil, an eraser, and a bronze sharpener. How do you exercise?

Every morning I do my own slow-flow yoga, body-weight, and core workout for 45 minutes.

Do you have a mantra?

Creative thinking is the most powerful tool for resolving conflict. What is your go-to food for fast fuel?

Medjool dates from Morocco, dark-chocolate-covered cashews, and carrots—but not all at once. What do you send to congratulate someone?

Honey from Bees’ Needs, in Sag Harbor, New York. It represents health, industriousness, and fecundity.

Do you have a “get pumped” song?

“Rolling in the Deep” by Adele. Do you have a favorite object in your office?

My 2-foot-tall plastic Godzilla on my desk. I am pretty mild in all things, and his fangs, spikes, and claws stand in for me as an alter ego. Is there a trend you never want to see again?

E-vites.