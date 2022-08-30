Reading between the lines of Google’s ‘helpful content update’—and predicting how it will impact organizations

On Aug. 18, 2022, Google released new search guidance for content creators. In what the company has deemed its “helpful content update,” Google states that it wants to “better reward content where visitors feel they’ve had a satisfying experience,” stipulating that “content that doesn’t meet a visitor’s expectations won’t perform as well.”

Google stresses that SEO can be beneficial when used on reader-focused content, but notes a strong correlation between content that’s unsatisfying to site visitors and content created mainly to boost search engine traffic. When I read between the lines of this update, a theory came to my mind. But first, a disclaimer. I’m not speaking on Google’s behalf or claiming certainty over Google’s intentions. Rather, I’m analyzing this update from my vantage point as an SEO expert with over a decade of experience in the field. I theorize that what’s behind Google’s content update is a desire to purge the web, reduce its need to crawl the web without sacrificing its crawl rates, and finally, decrease certain types of content. All of these possible factors will have implications for organizations that create written content for the web.

THE WEB IS BECOMING TOO BIG The web is massive. Google states that it has “hundreds of billions” of web pages in its search index, and those billions of web pages require more than 100 million gigabytes of storage. It’s an understatement to say that billions upon billions of pages are a lot for Google to manage—or, perhaps more accurately, to desire to manage. Google wants to do something to counter this jaw-dropping volume of content on the web.

In the update, Google outright tells content creators: “Any content — not just unhelpful content — on sites determined to have relatively high amounts of unhelpful content overall is less likely to perform well,” and advises content creators that “removing unhelpful content could help” those other pieces rank better. I interpret this as Google nudging content creators to delete content that would fall under the “unhelpful” category. Moving forward, I expect to see more organizations audit their existing content and make calls on which pieces need to go. Some might decide to put in the extra effort and update those existing pieces to be more in line with Google’s new standards. Organizations on top of their web content strategy won’t want to risk getting dinged by Google’s new methodology. THE FEWER PAGES TO CRAWL, THE BETTER I also believe Google wants to reduce the number of web pages on the internet because the more pages Google has to crawl to index, the slower its crawl rates will become.

Anecdotally, I’ve heard many of my peers in the SEO world complain about Google’s crawl rates over the past year. In fact, as reported in November 2021 by Search Engine Journal, a “founder of crawler and log analysis services Seolyzer” tweeted a graph showing a large dropoff in Google crawling activity starting in mid-November. According to additional reporting by Search Engine Journal in early 2022, when members of Google’s Search Relations team gathered for a podcast, they pointed to the company’s “aims to make crawling more sustainable by conserving computing resources.” Slow crawl rates are a problem for a search engine that has made content its bread and butter. When Google takes too long to index pages, content creators are more likely to feel demotivated about creating new content, meaning less content for Google to monetize. I know this sounds contradictory because earlier, I theorized that Google wants less content. But I believe it’s not just that Google wants less content. Rather, I see it as Google prioritizing certain types of content and wanting more of a say in determining the value of that content so that it has fewer pages to crawl while keeping its content creators as (pun intended) content as possible. In a sense, Google wants to have its cake and eat it too.

I predict that many organizations will have to change their content creation habits to be in tune with Google’s new standards. They’ll scrutinize ideas more carefully so they can create increasingly relevant, high-quality content in an effort to stand out from the crowd—and in hopes that Google will quickly crawl that content so they can reach more people as soon as possible. GOOGLE WILL LIKELY CRACK DOWN ON CERTAIN TYPES OF CONTENT Based on my analysis of the update, I think Google will crack down on certain types of content in particular. Just look at four things the company discourages for content creators in the update:

Relying extensively on automation to create a variety of content

Opting to write about topics outside what the content creator normally covers solely because the topics are trending

Creating high volumes of content on many topics so that some pieces hopefully have good search result performance

Primarily summarizing the thoughts of others without adding value to the conversation Based on these statements, I think Google will target syndicated news and public relations sites, trending news articles, affiliate posts, and AI content. Google has to crawl the web continuously, and one of the most effective strategies for reducing its need to crawl is to penalize content it deems as “lesser value.” Think about it. If, after a celebrity incident, thousands of news outlets around the country published similar articles on the matter, Google would have to use its crawling resources for content that’s virtually identical. The company, I theorize, views doing so as a waste of its resources. I predict three industries—law, finance, and medicine—won’t be significantly affected by this update, as Google already has robust content quality guidelines in place for “your money or your life” (YMYL) sites.

That said, there are unanswered questions about the implications this update will have for organizations that deal with these types of content. For example, will news outlets become more wary of writing trend pieces? Will B2C brands start gravitating away from affiliate marketing blog posts? Will we see fewer syndicated press releases floating around online? When it comes to these questions and more, time will give us the answers. Founder/CEO of Rankings.io, an SEO agency that helps elite personal injury law firms dominate first page rankings.