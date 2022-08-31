Here’s how smaller brands can engage in meaningful philanthropy

Although start-up business owners are oftentimes running their operations on a tight ship with a limited budget, that doesn’t necessarily prevent them from giving back to the local or global community on a regular basis.

advertisement

advertisement

With their heart in the right place, leaders who are passionate about a worthy cause should research specific organizations that align with their company’s core values and overall mission. Then, commit to involving their entire team in a company partnership–with at least one of those charities–that will truly make a better difference. Below, Fast Company Executive Board members provide 11 ideas to help early employers get creative about how to incorporate philanthropy with purpose in a cost-effective way. 1. DO SOME VOLUNTEER WORK.

advertisement

As a small business owner, it may be difficult to find the money to support the causes that are important to you, but time doesn’t have to cost anything. Use one day of the week once a month to get people involved locally in important causes, rather than focusing on dollars. You may not be able to write it off but the people that you actually help don’t have to know that. – Wyatt Clouse, Reboot Inc 2. PRACTICE SUSTAINABILITY AND ESG. Small businesses should incorporate philanthropy, substantially, because it is the right and moral thing to do. This helps to unite all of the stakeholders. They can donate 1% of revenue or profit to charity and have the team volunteer once or twice a month to good causes. In addition, continue to practice corporate sustainability and environmental social governance in all parts of the company. – Royston G King, Royston G King Group & Companies

advertisement

3. REQUEST TEAM FEEDBACK. Survey your employees to find out what organizations and causes are important to them. Then use that information to develop a consensus for any philanthropic endeavor. – Abhilash Patel, Within Health 4. BE WILLING TO SHARE THE GOODS AND RESOURCES.

advertisement

Whatever a business offers, be it products or services, having a lens toward social impact and giving back should be a priority from day one. It’s good for business, it inspires employees and it also plays a part in making things better for others. So offer up services, donate products or goods and find even the smallest ways to give back. – Catherine Merritt, Spool 5. PROVIDE ADDITIONAL PERKS TO NONPROFIT EMPLOYEES. In my former life, I worked in nonprofit development and fundraising. These organizations run lean to allow more than 80% of their funding to support the organization’s mission and services. Often, this means sacrificing perks and benefits for their employees. If your small business offers products and services with perk appeal, make them available to a local nonprofit to boost their employee morale and retention. – Katie O’Malley, (en)Courage Coaching

advertisement

6. GET CREATIVE IN YOUR GIVING. As a nonprofit leader, what I communicate to companies is that the help shouldn’t always be with funding. There are other ways to help a community, like volunteering time for many different purposes. As a company, do your research on charities that align with your values and ask how you can help. If the charity is wise, it will go beyond the monetary request. – Pablo Listingart, ComIT 7. FIND A PASSION PROJECT AND STICK WITH IT.

advertisement

As small business owners, our way of incorporating philanthropy is to find a passion project. We have one not-for-profit organization that we’ve been committed to giving back to. Additionally, we give 10% of our gross revenue away and have seen amazing results. – Shawn Nason, MOFI 8. ENGAGE IN THE ARTS. Host regular, small-scale events for artists, earth movers, or students. These can be panels, contests, exhibitions, or performances. You can easily serve snacks and libations on a budget of $300 to $400. If this is too much, make it a BYOB event. – Phnam Bagley, Nonfiction Design

advertisement

9. GAMIFY THE GIVING EXPERIENCE. As a small business owner, one cost-effective way we incorporate philanthropy is to gamify the giving experience through a virtual points-based reward system where points can be exchanged for volunteer time or MicroCash donations. – Ashleigh Vogstad, Transcends Marketing Ltd 10. OFFER FLEXIBLE PROFIT SHARING.

advertisement

Offer a profit share to customers, but let them choose where that percentage of a sale might go. When performed well, this type of approach can actually drive more sales and customer loyalty and it often more than makes up for the cost of philanthropy. Yes, there is such a thing as triple-bottom-line profits! – Tyrone Foster, InvestNet, LLC 11. FRAME IT AS A TEAM-BUILDING EXPERIENCE. Partner with local organizations that align with your company’s overall mission. Giving back to your community does not have to be a huge financial commitment. Consider offering employees incentives to participate in sponsored events like volunteering at a food bank which encourages team building while also supporting the organization and gaining them exposure. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing