10 factors to consider when assessing the customer journey

As the digital marketplace continues to evolve, there are plenty of opportunities through technological advancements for leaders to gauge the customer experience and real-time behaviors.

But to ensure a brand is meeting client expectations and market standards, it’s more than just collecting artificial intelligence or emailing a mass marketing survey. For companies truly aimed at staying in alignment with their base and increasing satisfaction rates, it’s about developing quality products and services that actually work, and letting the clients lead the way. Here are 10 tried and true methods that Fast Company Executive Board members highly recommend and rely on to measure a greater customer experience, find solutions, and build on continuous improvement. 1. PRODUCT PERFORMANCE LEVELS

In my opinion, a referral or a customer using your product again is not a good measure of a great customer experience. Instead, this could purely be because you’ve created a product that fits the current market needs. So ask the customer to explain their thoughts on the ease of use; feedback and guidance; and if they were able to quickly achieve what they needed to do—relative to the competition. – Sonal Bagga, Namma 2. SURVEY ANALYSIS AND METRIC BENCHMARKS To effectively measure the customer experience, teams should review metrics that shed light on products and services and overall company engagement. Looking at benchmarks including net promoter scores for overall experience, CSAT surveys for specific spot checks, and customer health scores to track communications, sentiment, usage, and support cases—among others—works well to analyze their experience and satisfaction. – Sharon Eilon, Aqua Security

3. REFERRAL GROWTH RATES There are plenty of metrics to measure for outcomes, but the only one that matters is: “Will your customer be willing to serve as a reference for another potential customer?” If the answer is yes, all of the other metrics associated with them will be good. If the answer is no, you have work to do. – Kevin Shtofman, NavigatorCRE 4. CONCENTRATED EFFORTS ON CLIENT FEEDBACK

Listen to feedback and analyze the customer journey. When leaders collect massive amounts of data every day, they should use it. These are the golden nuggets that will give you insight into client motivations, conversations, and pinch points. Understanding those will enable managers to foresee future touchpoints, meet any currently unmet needs, and provide a superior customer experience. – Eric Schurke, Moneypenny 5. BUSINESS OPERATION SUCCESS Customer experience should be measured based on operational success, adoption, and overall satisfaction. Investing in customers, setting clear KPIs, optimizing your services, and offering training and monitoring activity will inform customer satisfaction. With all of our customers, the number one goal is to support them and their business by reaching objectives and staying ahead of competitors. – Ravi Kumar, Theatro

6. QUALITY ASSURANCE INTERACTIONS Customer experience starts with product design and development. Quite simply, quality products that work. On the occasions when support is needed, answering the call within seconds is of critical importance. In addition, resolving the customer’s issue with the initial support rep during the initial outreach creates a stellar customer experience. – Christina Robbins, Digitech Systems 7. REVIEWS AND SOCIAL COMMENTARY

Data is powerful when it’s humanized, and products live and die by customer reviews and social commentary. If, and how, a brand responds to potential consumers says everything and can determine its future. For example, Sani, a South Asian-inspired clothing line, founded by two sisters, experienced incredible success after expanding its size range. The upgrade was based on the owners discovering on TikTok that customers wanted more inclusive sizing. – Beau Oyler, Enlisted Design 8. TAILORED CONSUMER EXPECTATIONS AND OUTCOMES Ultimately the customer should be the one who measures his or her own experience. What we think the customer needs or expects may not be aligned with reality. For instance, we ask for pre- and post-support surveys from one of our companies and have found that each customer expects something different when they reach out. Hence, we now try to tailor the experience of each to match expectations. – Tyrone Foster, InvestNet, LLC

9. RETENTION AND RENEWAL RATES The customer experience has to be measured across all the variables including retention and renewal rates, and customer referrals. The opinions customers share should be weighed differently based on those factors. A customer could say they love the user experience but churn, while another user reviews it with a lower score but continues to refer other customers to the product or service. Guess whose feedback you should weigh higher? – Amir Tarighat, Agency 10. MULTIPLE COMMUNICATION STRATEGIES

CX should be measured during production and after product delivery. It should be measured electronically through standardized surveys and manually through phone calls, or face-to-face communication. – Todd Marks, Mindgrub Technologies