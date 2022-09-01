Don’t own a home? There are still big incentives for you in the Inflation Reduction Act

If you own a house, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will pay you to help fight climate change with a long list of incentives for emission-reducing tools like solar panels and heat pumps. But even if you rent, some of the incentives still apply.

If your apartment uses gas heat and an inefficient window air conditioner, you could buy a heat pump, such as Gradient’s sleek design that doesn’t block your view as it works. Low-income households are eligible for rebates that can fully cover the cost; moderate-income households can get up to half of the cost off in an upfront discount.

Part of the new law offers discounts on fossil-free appliances like dryers and stoves; renters can use these incentives if they choose to buy their own equipment. “I’m actually about to do this with my landlord right now,” says Sam Calisch, who leads special projects at Rewiring America, a nonprofit focused on electrifying buildings. When he was apartment hunting, Calisch says he asked prospective landlords if they were interested in cutting emissions. His landlord was willing to replace an old gas stove with electric, but as someone who likes to cook, Calisch wanted an induction stove. He’s decided to buy one himself, and will take it with him when he moves. (Because he wants to decarbonize his apartment now, he’s buying a stove before the incentives are available, and paying for it all himself.)

Renters can also nudge their landlords to take advantage of applicable incentives. In an apartment building where at least half of the tenants make a low or moderate income, property owners are eligible for rebates for heat pump HVAC systems, electric stoves, heat pump water heaters and clothes dryers, and on upgrades to circuit panels, insulation, wiring, and ventilation. Buildings with at least four units are also eligible for a tax deduction on upgrades that make the apartments more efficient.