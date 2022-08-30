Behavioral scientists have discovered the secret recipe for team success—gender diversity

Gender diversity plays an undeniable role in the workplace , and now a new study led by Northwestern University behavioral scientists supports that in the realm of scientific research. In particular, the study found that gender-diverse teams actually strengthen overall output.

Examining 6.6 million papers published from more than 15,000 medical journals worldwide since 2000, the study’s authors found that mixed-gender teams produced more novel and innovative work than all-women or all-men teams of comparable size, on average. In fact, the teams that had an exact 50:50 ratio, or close to it, had the best chance of these strong results.

The findings are generalizable across 45 medical subfields, with special attention given to vital world issues. Yet the researchers also found that mixed-gender teams are currently underrepresented, revealing an opportunity for progress in both medical research and inclusion.

“If we believe that the aim of science is to solve problems, from emerging infectious diseases to climate change, this is good evidence that diversity and inclusion aid science and innovation, fairness and equality,” says Brian Uzzi, the Richard L. Thomas Professor of Leadership and Organizational Change at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management and senior author on the study.