3 ways to keep your team on track when the economy is a mess

I vividly remember the dot-com bust. You could feel the anxiety build as the tech world responded by slashing budgets and headcounts. I had just left a secure job at a large telecommunications company to join a video game startup. Colleagues of mine were wary, but I was hopeful the company I joined would pull through and, thankfully, I was right.

Once again, we’re seeing tech companies face a challenging environment—with budgets tightening and the pressure to show value high. This can be hard to do when employees are increasingly nervous, and rightly so. The truth is we’re still dealing with a global pandemic, rising inflation, and likely a recession. For some leaders, it can be tempting to avoid confronting these realities to try to keep up morale. But having lived and led teams through multiple downturns, I can tell you: Difficult economic times call for proactive leadership. Here are three ways leaders can effectively help their teams through an economic downturn.

ADDRESS STRESSORS BEFORE THEY INFLATE Respect the intelligence of your people. They can read the news and draw conclusions about what the economic climate might mean for their company and careers. This is especially true for public companies whose financial details are openly scrutable. Trying to gloss over or avoid company challenges only breeds distrust and kills productivity. Burning through this trust is nearly impossible to repair. For anyone leading people, it’s essential to get in front of the issues and be as transparent as possible: Answer the hard questions, share what information you can, and if there’s something you can’t share right now, explain when that info will be available. Just don’t do this over email. Not only does it feel impersonal and insensitive when stakes are high, but it can also fall into the wrong hands or be misconstrued.

When stress is high, I make sure to double down on my open-door policy. One-on-one or small team chats are the most direct ways to answer questions, clear up confusion, and bolster confidence. But it’s important to be proactive in this process. I encourage my managers to probe and check in with their people—particularly those who tend to be on the quieter side. As a general rule: If one employee is questioning the health of your company, others are too, even if they don’t verbalize it. KEEP FOCUS ON TANGIBLE GOALS It turned out video games were a good place to be during the dot-com bust. We provided something physical—literal game cartridges and consoles—at a time when so much of tech was just vaporware, but we still had to hit critical milestones.

One project I was brought on to manage was faltering, badly. When I got word the CEO and president were coming to investigate, I leveled with my team: either we make this milestone or the project gets scrapped. Being clear about the stakes, the timeline, and the goal was a real motivator. We worked around the clock to improve the game. Not only did we hit our milestone, when the execs played the game I could hear shouts of glee coming from the boardroom. Rather than cut us, they expanded our funding. The lesson? Keeping the focus on incremental goals with tangible outcomes is critical to keeping your team on track. Most people want to help the company in a crisis—they just don’t always know how. I’ve seen several instances where employees are working on a project off the side of their desk thinking it will help, but it just distracts from the real work at hand. Offering a detailed roadmap to success and outlining their specific roles in getting there will empower employees and give them a sense of control during a stressful time. As a leader, it’s crucial to pick specific and achievable goals. Getting the company through a recession is too vague. Finishing a version of a video game or reducing the amount of energy it takes to grow a head of lettuce indoors are concrete goals that create real value for the company and give employees a clear path to much-needed wins.

GIVE SPACE FOR EMOTIONAL PROCESSING It’s one thing to know intellectually that your company is in for a difficult stretch; it’s another thing to process that information on an emotional level. We’ve all heard the adage: Time is money. It’s why it can be tempting to push people back into work after receiving difficult news, but that often backfires. There are big emotions involved with changes in team structure, company goals, or uncertain economic times. Resistance, doubt, or even stoic silence are all normal human reactions to change and the accompanying emotions require time to process.

I remember one team member who was struggling after a change in his team’s structure. He came to see me after it took place and just sat in my office in stunned silence. I told him I’d keep working until he was ready to talk. After about half an hour, he broke the silence by letting me know he was taking the rest of the day off. I nodded, and off he went. He returned the next day focused and ready to move forward. Counterintuitive as it might seem, giving people time and space to let problems breathe saves time and builds trust. Only when people have the space to process unresolved emotions can they come back to work and be 100% effective. Allowing for emotional processing can even stave off burnout and boost employee satisfaction. We can’t control the global economy, but we can control how we react to the impact it has on our teams and businesses. Having straightforward conversations—and even injecting a little levity and humour in the process—can go a long way toward humanizing the challenges we collectively face. When we defuse stress and properly support our teams, we ensure they are the strongest they can be when it really counts.

Edoardo De Martin is the President and CTO of CubicFarms Systems, a local-chain agtech company specializing in indoor farming technology.