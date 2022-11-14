Life in the Gig Economy: The Instacart and DoorDash shopper who feels like a company pawn

BY Jessica Bursztynsky4 minute read

Ethan Dent is a 26-year-old who has done delivery for DoorDash and Instacart for a year in Ohio. This is what the experience has been like, in Ethan’s own words. I first began working in the gig economy in August 2021, so my experience may be somewhat limited. In August of last year, having recently parted with a service industry position I had held since 2014, I began contracting work for both DoorDash and Instacart. I originally pursued these gigs for income only while I was searching for a new position somewhere, but gradually I found myself increasingly suited by the nature of the jobs, so I kept at it. Part of what originally enticed me about the gig economy, and these jobs in particular, is the ability to make and work your own schedule. With DoorDash, I can schedule my time slots to pick up deliveries a week in advance, and there’s no penalty for canceling a time slot if it’s not as busy as you expected when it comes. However, as nice as this is, after working grocery and restaurant deliveries consistently for a few weeks, one begins to realize that this feature is a bit of a double-edged sword.

With Instacart and DoorDash—the only services I’ve worked for—your earnings are directly dependent on demand in your area. So it may be significantly more profitable to work a four-hour shift on a Friday evening rather than a six-hour shift on a Monday afternoon. This does constrain one to create their schedule around working on weekends and evenings, which isn’t always what you want or what you’re available for. You’re always paid by the delivery and travel distance. You are never paid by the time spent working. Again, a bit of a double-edged sword. Instacart, for those who don’t know, offers full-service grocery shopping and delivery. What this means is that when a customer places an order via Instacart, usually the delivery person is the person shopping for the items as well, checking them out, and then delivering them to the customer’s address. I have done more than 300 Instacart orders, and every single one I have shopped for the items myself. We get paid by the delivery, a flat rate of $7 per order. The only exception is if particular items in the order are very heavy, the system flags the order for “heavy pay”—usually a $1 to $3 bonus. The system is, however, very bad, and most of the time orders are not marked appropriately for heavy pay and we have to contact support after the order to get what we should have originally been paid. That happens a lot. I think it honestly misses more than half the orders that should be flagged, and there’s really no excuse for it.

We do not get paid more just because a customer ordered more. So if a customer places a very large order—say, over 50 units—it can take a significant amount of time to shop and deliver, for a flat $7. That’s where tipping comes in, and it’s usually the only thing that can make an order worth shopping and delivering. This may be something that a lot of customers don’t understand. The person shopping and delivering your items is not guaranteed any minimum wage for time spent on the order. We get paid only for delivering an order. Including a good tip with your order is a good way to ensure the shopper will take their time with your order, and you’re likely to get an all-around better experience. In those instances, the shopper is likely not thinking about rushing through this order so they can accept another one, they’re thinking of the tip the customer promised for good service on the current order. I’ve had some bad experiences with very rude customers. I’ve had to directly interact with a COVID-19-positive customer on behalf of Instacart—I needed to scan customer ID for an alcohol order—and when I then informed the company, nothing was done about it. The company didn’t suspend my account pending a COVID test, didn’t make me get tested, and continued to send me to shop and deliver orders. I’ve had plenty of good experiences too—nice customers, meeting sweet, happy dogs—but usually the bad overshadows the good. By and large, in my experience, these companies really don’t care about their contractors. We are not employees and we’re not entitled to anything from them, and they really let us know that. Some days you make more than you expected, some days you get shafted by the service’s technical problems and you lose your income and the company tells you “Oh well, sorry.” It’s tough. My mind swims with all the times I’ve come home frustrated and defeated because something happened and I didn’t get paid how I should have.