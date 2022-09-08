The five common mistakes businesses make when going digital

If you are looking to go digital and in turn increase your profits, you should understand the five common mistakes I’ve seen businesses make when going digital. I believe going digital should be the number one priority for businesses today, and with the right planning and road map, it can be a profitable move. However, there is more to it than meets the eye. Businesses should be aware of areas where they might make mistakes while going digital and make sure they are prepared for them in advance. Here are the five common mistakes I see businesses make in this regard.

1. LACK OF A PROPER PLANNING ROADMAP I’ve found there are a lot of business owners who think they will be able to figure out everything on their own, but this is not true. You need to prepare before you go digital, and this means you should know what your goals are and how you are going to reach them. Then, you can start working out the details of your digital strategy. You should have a clear vision of what you want from your business in the future, and then all the rest can fall into place. This doesn’t mean businesses should spend all their time planning their digital strategy; after all, these days there are too many things happening at once and it’s hard to keep track of everything! However, you should start thinking about how you want your business to look in five or 10 years. The more specific the goals are, the easier it can be to reach them. Once you have a clear idea of what you want your business to look like in the future, it’s time to start planning how you can get there.

2. LACK OF FUNDING OR OVERALLOCATING FUNDS TO THE WRONG AREAS A lack of funds can severely restrict a business and limit its ability to grow. Even if you have a solid plan in place, you may not have enough money to execute it, which could result in failure. This mistake is more common than it may seem. For example, if your marketing team is focused on generating leads but there’s no budget allocated for paid advertising, then they will not be able to achieve their goals and you may even lose customers as a result. On the other hand, if your website or social media campaigns are not up to scratch and aren’t generating any leads for your business, then you could be losing out on sales by not spending enough time or money on these areas too. One way to avoid this mistake is by making sure you have a budget set aside for your digital marketing activities and use it wisely.

3. TRYING TO DO TOO MUCH AT ONCE One of the most common mistakes businesses make when going digital is trying to do too much at once. This may be due to a lack of experience with digital marketing and technology, but it can also be caused by a lack of budget. If you’re new to digital marketing and are trying to implement a full-scale campaign, you may be tempted to overinvest in paid advertising or even social media altogether. The problem with this approach is that it can be hard for small businesses to succeed at this level—especially if you don’t have access to big budgets or highly skilled staff who can manage the logistics of such an endeavor.

To ensure that your business stays profitable and isn’t overwhelmed by all the new technology, start small and build up from there. 4. OVERLOOKING OR NEGLECTING THE IMPORTANCE OF A GOOD USER EXPERIENCE Another mistake businesses make when going digital is overlooking the importance of a good user experience. It seems many businesses think they can do everything themselves. I believe this is exactly why you see so many outdated websites in the world today, because there are companies out there that don’t understand how to create a great user experience for their customers.

In my experience, a good user experience means having an intuitive design that is easy to navigate and use, as well as providing useful information for your visitors at all times. In addition, it should be easy for visitors to find what they need on your website without having to dig through hundreds of pages of content or clicking through multiple links before getting anywhere close to where they want to be on your site. 5. FOCUSING ON TECHNOLOGY WITHOUT UNDERSTANDING BUSINESS PRACTICES AND PROCESSES Some businesses overlook business practices and processes when going digital. They may not know what needs to be done, where to start, or how they should measure business results using certain metrics.

It is easy to get caught up with the latest technology and the promise of making business operations more efficient. However, businesses should focus on the basics of their business operations before any new technology can be introduced. Businesses should ensure they have a solid foundation for their digital strategy, as companies that fail to do so may find it difficult to implement any new software or hardware. Businesses are making changes, moving forward, and updating their operations to meet the standards that technology has provided for them. Many are seeking to implement everything that they can into their operations to try and remain competitive. However, this can be very difficult when one’s core business starts to feel outdated.

With so many innovations, it can be hard to keep up with all of them. As a result, businesses sometimes fall behind on the latest tech or just don’t know how to use it. Overall, it will take time. You will likely have some setbacks along the way, but you shouldn’t let that discourage you. Take the time to learn from your mistakes and make the necessary improvements to facilitate your future success. Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, & philanthropist | Digital Agency, Inc