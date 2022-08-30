Lint rollers, be gone! Maytag’s new washer-dryer is taking on pet hair

My dog is perfect. He also sheds so much that in the three years we’ve had him, I have probably amassed enough hairballs to knit an entire beige sweater.

This is a common problem for any pet owner, and that’s why Maytag has launched a washer-dryer specifically engineered for everyone’s perfect-yet-shedding cats and dogs. The Pet Pro range’s sleek top loader comes with a filter that can remove five times more pet hair than Maytag’s regular washers; and the dryer sports an extra-large lint trap that pulls out from the top.

The Pet Pro system comes on the heels of a pandemic pet boom that sent cat and dog adoptions soaring through the roof in the first couple of years of COVID-19. Today, the American Pet Products Association estimates that 70% of U.S. households, or 90.5 million families, own a pet.

“Our research in this space showed pet parents were lint rolling, vacuuming, and shaking out things like clothing, bedding, towels, furniture covers, and other items before even placing them in the washer,” says Anna Utley, vice president and general manager of laundry for Whirlpool Corp., which acquired Maytag in 2006. “It’s a lot of extra work.”