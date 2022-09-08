More data, fewer problems: Empowering healthcare employees with IoT sensing technology

According to an Accenture survey, nearly 50% of employees admit they tend to follow their gut instinct as opposed to relying on data-driven insights. Even in companies that have adopted customer data platforms, employees are swamped with reports and dashboards, unable to make sense of which course to take. For both front-line workers and C-suite executives—the latter of whom spend as much as 70% of their time making decisions—there’s a need for descriptive insights and prescriptive workflows that use the massive amounts of data available to produce an “easy button” that saves time and money for the organization. Internet of Things (IoT)-sensing platforms with automatic workflows make this possible.

For healthcare organizations, the stakes of data management and decision-making can literally be life and death. While no technology can replace the expertise and nuance of healthcare professionals when it comes to critical healthcare decisions, the potential growth for improved decisioning in healthcare operations is high. The implications for healthcare employees are better work outcomes and increased capacity to direct labor toward improved patient care. PATIENT CARE According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the occurrence of adverse events stemming from unsafe care is likely one of the 10 leading causes of death and disability worldwide. Patient care is foundational to administering quality healthcare—free from medication errors, unsafe practices, and inaccurate diagnoses. Patient survey data reveals that the demand for improving the patient experience has not been satisfactorily met. The discipline of patient care is based on the concepts of continuous improvement and evidence-based practices. Healthcare practitioners work to realize progress that results in better outcomes for patients.

The quality of medical infrastructure is a core component of quality patient care. Without the right tools, healthcare employees do not have access to the support they need to deliver patient care at the level required for continuous improvement. Labor hours of healthcare employees that are spent on tedious administrative duties and compliance monitoring tasks take away valuable time that could be spent taking care of patients. OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES More efficient operations contribute substantially to improved patient outcomes. For patients in critical or emergency situations, accessing medical staff sooner rather than later is crucial. Allowing medical staff to work with time-saving technology means more time spent caring for patients.

While the complexity and specificity of clinical decision-making models that apply to healthcare decisions may not be able to be digitized, digitizing operational task management does have the potential to increase efficiency. When prescriptive actions and digital workflow management are combined with IoT sensors’ real-time data, healthcare organizations’ efforts to remain compliant are better supported and vaccines, medicines, lab samples, and other critical inventory items are better protected. Additionally, crash carts and other equipment essential to saving lives must be checked at the start of each nurse’s shift—a process that can be optimized through digital task management. It is not just the access to data that contributes to better patient care, but the guidance that can be generated, then disseminated to healthcare employees. A system that sends endless reports filled with data to healthcare employees neither reduces their burden nor frees up time to attend to patients. Healthcare employees shouldn’t be required to interpret data or reports. IoT-powered platforms are only beneficial if the output can be put to work immediately. In the past, employees were trained in the classroom and expected to refresh their knowledge using SOPs or reports. But these days, both training and task management should be available on demand. When there is an issue to solve, real-time training and ideas for prescriptive actions are generated to guide employees on what to do next. Automating critical workflows in hospitals through digital decisioning and task management increases operational efficiency in a way that saves invaluable labor hours that can be redirected to patient care.

PERSONAL HEALTH INFORMATION For healthcare technology purchasers, any new technology purchase must be held under strict review. Cellular-based IoT platforms save hours of scrutiny and inspection because they do not interact with hospital networks or servers. Additionally, web-based platforms ease implementation across healthcare support departments like IT, engineering, and facilities management. Protecting personal health information (PHI) is a key principle of patient care. The technology solutions deployed in healthcare environments should protect PHI as a matter of design. IoT solutions should be self-service and adaptable for every level of authority within the organization. Empowering healthcare employees across departments with the right technology infrastructure ensures compliance, protects patient data, and improves health outcomes.

Guy Yehiav is President of SmartSense.