Artemis I launch: how to watch NASA’s return to the moon for the first time in 50 years

Today is a historic day for NASA. This morning, it is scheduled to launch the Artemis I rocket – marking the first stage of the agency’s return to the moon in fifty years.

However, today’s flight will have no humans onboard the Artemis I. Instead, it will ferry cargo including dummies with flesh-like soft tissue that will be used to measure radiation exposure. Also on board will be an Amazon Alexa speaker, which is being included to see if Alexa can respond to commands issued from mission control back on earth.

NASA is livestreaming the Artemis I mission, too, so you can watch along as space history is made. Here are the pertinent details about the launch:

When does Artemis I launch? The Artemis I spacecraft will take off around 8:33 a.m. ET this morning, Monday, August 29, 2022. However, NASA is currently saying that the launch time could “slip” a bit.

The Artemis I spacecraft will take off around 8:33 a.m. ET this morning, Monday, August 29, 2022. However, NASA is currently saying that the launch time could “slip” a bit. When does the Artemis I live stream start? NASA is live-streaming the launch event already. The agency started the live stream at 6:30 a.m. ET.

NASA is live-streaming the launch event already. The agency started the live stream at 6:30 a.m. ET. Is it worth watching the livestream before the launch? Yeah, it’s pretty interesting. At the time of this writing, you can see NASA filling the rockets with liquid oxygen fuel.

Yeah, it’s pretty interesting. At the time of this writing, you can see NASA filling the rockets with liquid oxygen fuel. What languages can I watch the Artemis I launch in? NASA is providing the livestream of the launch in both English and Spanish.

NASA is providing the livestream of the launch in both English and Spanish. Where can I watch the Artemis I launch livestream? You can check out NASA’s livestream in English here on NASA’s site, and you can watch the livestream in Spanish here on NASA’s site. The Spanish livestream does not begin until 7:30 a.m. ET. NASA’s YouTube channel livestream is also embedded below, so you can watch it live on this page.

As exciting as the Artemis I launch is, it’s just the first step in NASA’s plans for returning to the moon. The Artemis II, which is scheduled to launch in 2024 will have not just cargo, but human astronauts on board. If all goes well, humans are set to step foot on the moon again in 2025 with the Artemis III mission.