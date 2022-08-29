This bubble bench purifies local air with 120 liters of algae water

It is green, it is slimy, and it produces a staggering 70% of oxygen in the atmosphere.

Algae may not be the most glamorous of plants, but it uses photosynthesis to absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen, which makes it an ideal candidate material for purifying air. Now, one designer thinks it could be used to make pollution-fighting street furniture.

The Living Bench is an inflatable structure that uses a species called hair algae (yes, it looks like hair, but green) to suck up pollution and purify the air around it. It was designed by architect and biodesigner Bob Hendrikx, and is part of the Voorlopers exhibition, currently on display in the Netherlands at Soestdijk Palace (the former official residence of the Dutch Royal Family, now open to the public).

Made of bio-based plastic, the Living Bench holds 120 liters (or, more than 31 gallons) of algae water collected from several ponds in the Netherlands (including Hendrikx’s parents’ backyard pond), split across 10 interconnected pouches. People can sit and bounce on it to get more air flowing through the structure, or it can generate its own airflow, thanks to a solar pump connected to tiny tubes inside the structure.