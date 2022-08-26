Every Time Zone: a simple and helpful time zone converter

Every Time Zone is a free website that does exactly what it says on the box, displaying the current time in every major time zone. By moving the time zone slider around, you can quickly look for potential meeting times with folks in other parts of the country or world.

The site also offers a “Customize” button to control which time zones appear in the list. Just sign in with a Google account, and you can remove time zones or add ones that don’t appear by default. Those changes will then appear on any device where you’ve signed into the same account.

I like Every Time Zone because of how fast and simple it is, and because “everytimezone.com” is a pretty easy web address to memorize. As such, I’ll be using it for all my time-zone conversion needs to come.