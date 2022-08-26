Report: At least 15% of Chinese Twitter accounts are likely bots

The Israeli marketing security firm CHEQ says that at least 15% of Chinese Twitter accounts are likely to be bots .

CHEQ’s security platform identifies and filters out invalid traffic (such as bots) visiting the websites of its marketer customers. So it can see, and study, bots and other fake accounts that follow ads and organic links out of Twitter to its customers’ websites. Over the past month, it studied 879,000 such visits and detected what website the bots were coming from, as well as the country in which the bot account was created.

The analysis showed that 7.5% of all traffic to the client sites from Twitter was labeled invalid by CHEQ’s software. By “invalid” CHEQ means that the Twitter accounts that clicked on the ads were from botnets, or were crawlers, scrapers, or automation tools–and not legit Twitter users clicking on ads. (CHEQ, it’s worth pointing out, is led by former members of Israel’s elite intelligence Unit 8200, which is comparable to the National Security Agency in the U.S.)

CHEQ’s Global Head of Marketing, Daniel Avital, points out that total Twitter bot traffic could actually be significantly higher because the company captured only bot accounts that clicked on either Twitter ads or organic links within Twitter. (Twitter did not respond to a request for comment on CHEQ’s findings.)