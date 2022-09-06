The future will intuitively blend data and design

Human intuition and imagination have been the lifeblood of creativity since the dawn of humanity. Everything we create, from sculptures to skyscrapers, has relied on our ability to manifest objects and experiences into existence that other humans would find meaningful, evocative, and compelling.

advertisement

advertisement

This is especially true in the context of consumer goods—where trendmakers have used their intuition, experience, and imagination to create products that meet needs people sometimes didn’t even know they had. But since big data and machine learning have come onto the scene—as well as the release of creative AI like DALL-E 2—some have called into question whether human creativity will soon be outmoded by bits and bots. If these prognostications turn out to be true, the jobs of millions of people around the globe would be in jeopardy, especially young workers. As of 2015, the creative economy was valued at $509 billion and employed more than 30 million people worldwide, including more people under the age of 30 than any other sector. But, while data and AI have demonstrated incredible capacity for unleashing expressive imagery, those creations are still the end product of a team of people—including the engineers who developed the tool and the designers wielding the technology.

advertisement

advertisement

Like any other implement used by a designer, data-based tools are additional conduits for expression—especially when paired with a transformative, plugged-in mind. And, like any incredible tool, they’re only as good as the master who wields them. So, how can designers skillfully leverage data-based tools to create next-level designs, especially in the branding and product-design world? Here’s a simple framework: LEVERAGE DATA TO SPARK DESIGN IDEATION

advertisement

Historically, a designer’s creative “big bang” happens when they put pencil to paper (or Apple pencil to glass) and stretch the boundaries of what can be. This iterative ideation process of “just doing it” certainly has its merits. But what if a designer could first consult a rich data analysis about their consumer’s shifting preferences to better direct the energy of that explosion of thought? This combination of art and science will drive the next evolution of the design process. Design teams will leverage data, AI, and machine learning to identify where their product or brand can both play and win—the magical space where consumers have unmet needs. It’s in that space that the strategists synthesize data on market trends and consumer behavior to test hypotheses and establish informed frameworks that will guide stakeholder visioning exercises, ideation workshops, and project briefs. This data-led brief will then guide the design team to create solutions that will surprise and delight.

advertisement

By comparison, when designers solely lean on intuition, they can fall into an ego-centric creative process that yields designs that the designer likes. I call this “design for one,” or design for the designer. The previous generation of designers have done this for far too long. They create beautiful works of art in their unique style because they want to propagate their brand. Data-inspired intuition unlocks a shared strategic vision that enables the creation of next-level brand experiences catered specifically to the right consumer. It’s often said that creativity thrives on constraint. Data can provide those constraints and set the stage for a design team to do the most creative and successful work of their lives. INFUSE DATA INTO THE DESIGN AND BUILD PROCESS

advertisement

Once the hypothesis is validated and the ideation phase complete, a team can move on to design exploration and refinement, which should never be done in a data vacuum. Teams on the leading edge of design will continually circle back to their data-informed design brief and conduct ongoing consumer validation during the design phase to ensure they don’t jump the shark. One of the first-known industrial designers, Raymond Loewy, once famously said that to sell something surprising, make it familiar; and to sell something familiar, make it surprising. The balance of familiar yet exciting—and technologically advanced yet desirable—is where human designers create their masterpieces. Soon-to-be-invented AI tools that surpass DALL-E 2 will allow creatives to generate designs they never thought possible. When those tools spit out crazy, avant-garde concepts, the data-backed design brief and research insights will help narrow the scope of the design to make sure it’s both advanced and desirable to consumers IRL.

advertisement

Then, as those concepts are rapidly prototyped, they can be tested along the way with small batch user groups to ensure the design resonates with the intended audience before going into mass production. USE DATA TO VALIDATE THE FINAL PRODUCT Consumer preferences will continue to shift even after a product is in the wild. Data can help create an invisible tether between a team’s initial design and where consumers are headed.

advertisement

Small batch variants of a given design (also known as limited releases or “drops”) are potent data-gathering exercises designers can use to stay connected to their customers. This modern form of A/B testing allows designers to continue to validate the final product to ensure it’s still relevant. If neither the base product nor its small batch variants sustain or increase demand, then that is a signal that consumers are ready for something completely different, and the design process can begin again. Bottom line: Data can give designers the visibility they need to ensure the final product is exactly what the target consumer wants. This is how we create brands and product experiences that manifest a magical emotional connection.

advertisement

THE AGE OF THE DATA-DESIGN NERD We are entering an exciting era, one where designers have more tools in their creative kit than ever before. Data, AI, and machine learning will accelerate creativity without replacing people in the same way that photo-editing software and 3D printers already have. The accessibility of these tools is minting a new generation of data-driven designers who have their feet planted in validated insights while allowing their creativity to be fully unleashed. Brace yourselves, because data plus design is a massive win for creatives, brands, and consumers. And, it’s just around the corner.

advertisement

Beau Oyler is the founder and CEO of Enlisted Design and chief design officer at global ecommerce accelerator Pattern.