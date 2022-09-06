Decoding the interconnection between UX design and branding

Striking the right balance between different pillars of design is undeniably essential when creating a digital design product. Yet to know how to truly achieve that balance, understanding their interconnection plays a central role. UI/UX design, web design, graphic design, and branding are all pieces of the same puzzle that fit together in one form or another to inform the next.

advertisement

advertisement

When designing a digital product or working with a creative agency, success is much more easily achieved when the bigger picture is understood collectively and as growing components of each other. UI/UX design plays a key role in the way branding relates to every other aspect of design. When coalesced, a solid presence can be curated. UI/UX SETS THE FOUNDATION The interconnection between these pillars isn’t necessarily linear; however, the root of their connection can begin at the nexus between user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) design. UX design combines critical thinking with creative thinking to form a digital product that elevates an experience, while also abiding by functionality and usability standards. Because UX design leans heavily into user research, statistics, and personas, it also helps facilitate the other pillars of design. Once a project is understood based on that data, UX interconnects with UI to inform the best visual and graphical design implementations route.

advertisement

advertisement

Moreover, when a wireframe and UI design directions are established, UX design and development continue to establish that experience. Although a majority of users prefer to browse through a website based on visual aesthetic alone, UI design falls short when isolated away from UX. According to a study by Top Design Firms, 42% of people abandon a website due to poor functionality, reflecting just how pivotal UI and UX design are when working in tandem. For any brand, audience engagement is what helps drive conversions and recognizability, and to attain that, brands must present themselves as innovators in the digital world. Without a strong UI/UX design presence, it can impact your brand and lower engagement. BRIDGING PILLARS WITH BRANDING

advertisement

When interconnecting UI/UX with branding, understanding that cohesiveness is key for any project. Whether your typography selection is consistent throughout a design, tonality needs to feel fluid and even color stories need to align. Yet, this goes a step beyond merely creating a positive look and feel; rather, it is highly reflective of how a brand is perceived, simply based on their corresponding website or mobile application. In fact, 50% of consumers claim that a website significantly forms their impression of a brand as a whole. UI/UX design and graphic design cannot exist in a vacuum. With other fundamental pillars leaning heavily on each other, branding and visual design need to be understood as a unified entity that shifts and settles with its counterpart. Without holistically connecting design with a brand, you may be creating gaps that can impact your overall presence and visibility. INTERCONNECTION MEANS HUMAN CONNECTION

advertisement

The modern-day world has proven that a website can function as a brand’s voice and how users will experience it. Social media assets also play a vital role in generating a brand’s presence, which highlights graphic design’s relationship with a brand that can also be found within a UI/UX design. Whether it is a logo design, graphical components found throughout the website, or simply its color story, graphical design is two-fold. Branding is also the result of the emotions that arise from UI/UX web design and graphical design, and if effective, they will propel brand engagement, prominence, and conversion. Additionally, it isn’t simply about the look and feel; the overall tonality of every overarching piece should be crystal clear with cohesiveness—thus enters web design. Yes, a brand’s live website should reflect its story with visual assets, but there also needs to be continuity with content copy to truly emphasize tonality and strike connection and empathy with your audience. Aligning marketing and branding to ensure your tonality is cemented with interrelated assets and verbiage is crucial. If there is a disconnect between a brand and its UI/UX assets, it can create cognitive friction. FASTENING THE LAYERS

advertisement

The intricacies of design can come into full fruition when the reasoning and purpose behind design directions and experiences are understood collectively. From a website and the way it functions to visual and contextual assets, design strategies offer their own opportunities for creativity while simultaneously working in tandem for the bigger picture and better innovation. Pioneering the UX discipline as a synonymous force to designing experiences, ArtVersion elevates companies with innovative digital designs.