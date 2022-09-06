Looking for your creative mojo? Why we need to make space for ideas and three ways to make it happen

Whether you make sneakers, protein bars, blockbuster movies, or pharmaceuticals, leaders in every business sector are grappling with the same question: Where will our next new idea come from, and how can we possibly nurture it in a fast-paced, hybrid-work world?

Idea generation is always top of mind for me, my team, and our clients. As the CEO of a healthcare communications agency, every day brings challenges that can only be solved through ideas that mix creativity and utility. Yet, some believe we may have collectively lost our creative mojo. A recent article in The Atlantic points to idea stagnation caused by, among other things, a current dislike for new things. Instead, most audiences prefer “familiar surprises.” The article also claims we’re “self-segregating into comfortable echo chambers rather than taking risks.” It’s not surprising the internet takes some of the heat, fueling pressure to produce more of what’s already gotten the crowd’s attention. IS ANYTHING NEW? DOES IT NEED TO BE?

As innovation consultant Stephen Shapiro argues in Inc., maybe we should stop worrying about the lightning bolt idea and instead focus on creating something useful. Even if an idea doesn’t scream breakthrough, the way you reshape it might result in something truly innovative. Many creatives also assert that new ideas don’t come in a sudden rush of inspiration. Instead, they evolve from existing ideas and happen over time. An examination in Smithsonian Magazine of the genealogy of famous artworks asserts that even the most original ideas can be traced back to previous ideas. So, instead of holding ourselves up to impossible measures of originality, a better gauge of an idea’s worth may be whether it’s helpful and relatable enough to appeal to your stakeholders. WHERE DO GOOD IDEAS COME FROM?

How often has a great idea arrived when we’re at our desk, hunched over a computer? My guess is not often. The best way to stimulate creative flow is to get into new environments where collaboration is possible. In other words, forego those comfortable echo chambers. Instead, welcome diverse viewpoints and opinions. An open and connected process lets innovation flourish in unexpected ways. Recently, we decided to put this to the test at an in-person digital summit. We gave everyone a small budget to have a cultural experience with no parameters except to do something that interests them. Then, we asked everyone to apply something from their experience to our business. The flow of good ideas confirmed that when we make space—away from our regular routines and processes—new ideas will emerge. THREE STRATEGIES TO IGNITE CREATIVITY

Whether an idea is born or evolves, a combination of people, external stimuli, and time helps create fertile ground for creative thinking. Here are strategies we’ve learned to set up our teams for success: People: • Keep good company. Surround yourself with positive, creative people who think differently from each other. Having a diverse team where everyone can draw from a unique lived experience leads to better, bolder, more resonant ideas.

• Take the journey. Don’t be afraid when the process gets messy. Embrace the discourse, conversation, and tension—that’s where good ideas arrive. • Spend time with other people. In each passing conversation, something gets articulated that may lead to the best idea. Creativity comes in groups with a “yes, and” mentality. It’s about throwing something out that first lands with a dud and honing it into something amazing. External Stimuli:

• Make space. Give people time to relax, read, rest, and pursue creative passions that have nothing to do with your business. • Look around. Random words, objects, and images send your brain in new directions and open it up to new possibilities. • Keep tabs. Find brands that inspire you. Someone else’s ideas can inspire freedom and flexibility that spark your revolutionary idea. Though we work in the highly regulated healthcare sector, we draw inspiration from industries that can push boundaries in ways we sometimes can’t.

Time: • Schedule time to be creative. Make it a regular practice (like showering or meditation). • Engage early. Bring creative teams into the process at the outset. Then, let them loose and go along for the ride.

• Resist reality for a bit. Fight against immediately making ideas conform to standards and rules. This is a tough one, especially in the regulated healthcare sector. At my agency, our creative process is to “Revolutionize Realistically.” We give our ideas space and time to evolve and then modulate them for the realities of our sector. As humans, it’s our nature to create, think, do, and do it all over again but in a better way. To find our creative mojo, we need to make space. And we need to include others in the process and accept the twists and turns of an exciting, unpredictable creative journey. Kristin Cahill, Global Chief Executive Officer at GCI Health.