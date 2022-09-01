Launching a podcast? Try these 14 tips for greater exposure

Whether they’re business-focused, educational, or just for entertainment, podcasts have become one of the most popular content mediums in recent years. Businesses can leverage the podcast format to connect with their customers in new and exciting ways, but it has to be done well.

There are already many popular podcasts out there, so your brand must be able to differentiate itself from the rest. Below, 14 Fast Company Executive Board leaders share their best tips for launching a successful podcast to increase brand exposure. 1. FIND A NICHE. Leaders should find a niche and focus on creating a great show. You’re not just competing with other podcasts in your category, you’re competing with all other podcasts (and audiobooks, radio shows, YouTube shows, and more) because people only have a finite amount of time in their day to dedicate to consuming this type of content. Get guests that are fun to listen to, have good banter, and offer a unique POV. – Tucker Callaway, Mezmo

2. SHARE UNIQUE CONTENT. When you share unique content about your domain, your audience will find ways to connect with you. Send out teasers, sound bites, and rich media to attract your listeners and prospective brand consumers. Lastly, ensure you stay true to your brand; this will bring much-needed visibility and exposure to your offerings. – Irfan Khan, CLOUDSUFI 3. KEEP IT FRESH AND STAY CONSISTENT.

Fresh means keeping a strong editorial calendar and related guest booking that delivers relevant and timeline content, ideas, and conversations. The best way to stay consistent is to create a backlog of episodes in one recording session and then publish them on a schedule. It builds a solid bank of content, while you ideate and book guests for the next round. – Leigh Dow, Identiv 4. MAKE IT ENTERTAINING. Do not just interview people. That’s boring and not valuable. The more fun and wild you can make it, the more likely people will tune in. Also, make sure that your podcast is aligned to a business objective or a POV the company has so the content you produce becomes relevant not just to listeners but to your non-active listeners. Remember not everyone listens to podcasts but they see the content. – James Gilbert, RedRoute

5. PRODUCE RELATABLE CONTENT. People want relatable content. We’ve found that the best traction we’ve had for our podcast is when we’ve discussed things that are affecting our employees and not just about our industry. – Mark Bryan, MA Design 6. UPLOAD OFTEN AND USE CTAS.

The easiest and most effective way to get more brand exposure is by focusing on creating a high-quality video podcast on Youtube. Upload often and make sure to include CTAs that incentivize viewers to subscribe to the audio-only podcast too. Once you learn how to utilize Youtube’s SEO keywords, views will go up. This is how I got my podcast ranked in the Top 100 Business Podcast chart on iTunes. – Josh King Madrid, NFT Magazine — NFTMagazine.com 7. REMEMBER THE ‘WHY.’ Nobody wants to be hit over the head with marketing, especially in a podcast. If you’re going to launch a podcast for your brand, you need to have a strong “why” for existing. The most successful podcasts that I’ve been interviewed on were casts that focused on the real, authentic, applicable content. They talk about the secrets, the mistakes, the wins, and the real journey of how I got there. – Beau Oyler, Enlisted Design

8. DO YOUR RESEARCH FIRST. The best tip for podcasting is to just do it! When starting The Combustion Chronicles, our team knew nothing about podcasting. We researched and we launched. We have learned and we have tweaked, but the exposure and credibility it has given have been valuable. Don’t be afraid to take the risk! – Shawn Nason, MOFI 9. HAVE A CONSISTENT EDITORIAL CALENDAR.

Consistency with an editorial calendar and timely releases are priorities when taking on the commitment of producing the podcast for your brand. Releasing fact-checked statements is what also contributes to success, trustworthiness, and credibility. Telling the story authentically and genuinely, and staying on course of your expertise is a good way to gain the audience. – Goran Paun, ArtVersion 10. BE A PODCAST GUEST. I’m not a podcaster, but an avid podcast listener. What I can tell from the listening I’ve done 12 hours a day for eight years is that if you want to launch a podcast, you need to be on a podcast…or 100. They don’t have to be yours, just a good one with enough listeners that want to hear you speak. The rest is just having something meaningful or entertaining to say and some microphone etiquette. – Wyatt Clouse, Rearden Consulting

11. CREATE AN AUDIENCE. Podcast apps in themselves have no discoverability, so it’s important to have external sources to drive traffic to them. The best way to successfully launch a podcast is by having an existing following in your niche through other social media platforms or your email list. A podcast serves as a medium to go deeper with your existing audience and potential new audience rather than reaching more people. – Royston G King, Royston G King Group & Companies 12. COLLABORATE WITH OTHER HOSTS.

A podcast can only be successful if you actually have listeners. Consider collaborating with an already successful podcast host so you can cross-promote. Host a contest on social media to gain followers organically. Identify your audience to create targeted paid ads for that demographic. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing 13. ACCEPT PODCAST REQUESTS. Accept unsolicited podcast requests and learn about the host’s audience, forum, caliber, and reach. Podcast hosts socialize topics and dates across multiple social channels and provide live, shareable recordings. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal

14. CONNECT YOUR BLOG TO YOUR PODCAST. Leverage your other content channels for growing subscribers and generating content ideas. If you have a blog, you might use blog topics as a basis for your podcast. Most importantly, use your proprietary email list gained from your website or blog to promote your podcast. The best way to get new listeners to a new podcast is to actively let them know the podcast exists. – Tyrone Foster, InvestNet, LLC