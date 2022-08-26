Avoid these 16 bad habits that can damage a leader’s influence

Whether it’s a start-up business owner or the CEO of a Fortune 500 company, it’s important to lead by example if managers expect their employees to emulate the core values and mission they promote to meet business goals.

Expressing constant negativity about the challenges of work is also counterproductive for leaders who want to encourage an open-door policy for communication and build a culture of psychological safety. Being an active and collaborative listener, who is willing to consider the ideas and feedback of staff seriously, also inspires trust and team morale. Below, experts from Fast Company Executive Board are here to explain 16 behaviors that managers should aim to avoid, and how they can improve on breaking the cycle. 1. NOT WALKING THE TALK

A leader needs to lead by example. They need to build a strategy on how they want their team to be and function. To do this, they need to be aware that their team will assume all of their behaviors as ‘OK.’ So, it is on them to set the culture they want by practicing it. For example, if they play favorites with their team, they cannot expect meritocracy to work in their organization. – Sonal Bagga, Namma 2. IGNORING PERSONAL MENTAL HEALTH So often, I have seen leaders focusing on strategies to support employee mental health and well-being but they forget about their own mental health and well-being. It is all well and good to listen to what your people need, and make it available and tailored to them, but leaders also need to listen to themselves, be self-aware, and look after themselves in order to lead more effectively. – Eric Schurke, Moneypenny

3. INCONSISTENT MANAGEMENT STYLE The most effective leaders demonstrate a consistent management style and lead by example. In today’s dynamic market, there is a need for leadership to be visible and provide clear metrics for accountability. A leader that is unable to manage their time effectively is setting a poor example. Distractions happen and effective leaders are able to focus their time on areas that are impactful. – Brent Pero, Alliant 4. TOO MUCH MULTITASKING

A leader may unknowingly set a bad example for their team by having poor attention management skills. We may multitask or be distracted on video calls, schedule meetings without proper agendas, fail to protect our own calendars (e.g., double booking), or respond to text or email immediately. Our teams will emulate our behaviors, so we have to set the tone that aligns with our expectations. – Antonella Pisani, Eyeful Media 5. HABITUAL MICROMANAGING Micromanaging can be a very bad example to set for the team. A major lesson for a leader to learn is when to let go and trust your team on a project versus overseeing every detail. The key to a good leader is knowing when to jump in and correct the direction of the ship, without taking over the whole operation. – Mary Mason, Little Medical School

6. INABILITY TO DIRECT COLLABORATIVE TEAM MEETINGS When leading a meeting, it’s not always easy to set the right example, when it comes to collaboration. That said, a great way to ensure that everyone is collaborating effectively, is to start your meeting with these magical ground rules: Commit and agree to be authentic, empathetic, and logical. State these rules at the start of every meeting, and see what happens. – Scott Abbott, Straticos 7. DISMISSING OTHER PEOPLE’S IDEAS TOO QUICKLY

One way a leader may set a bad example for their team is to be too quick to give their opinion. Team members can be intimidated and unwilling to share what might be a great idea if they think the leader has already made up their mind. It can be more productive for the leader to wait to speak until after others have had a chance to share their thoughts and ideas. – Steve Anderson, Catalyit LLC 8. FOSTERING A NEGATIVE WORKPLACE Be wary of the trap of being overly vocal about your frustrations and challenges. We all have good and bad days, and leaders aren’t exempt from experiencing “a funk.” However, leading with negativity can be contagious because it can put your team in the same headspace and can have them feeling uninspired. Instead, lead with positivity, assume positive intent, and model the behavior for others. – Kristi Melani, Telesign

9. MISREPRESENTING DEPARTMENT VALUES AND GOALS The values you share every day are what the world sees in you. If your values are not aligned with your words, your team and your community will eventually find out, and your credibility will be lost forever. A leader should set the example and the path. They should listen to their team and be passionate about their goals. Otherwise, they’ll just become a manager and not a leader. – Pablo Listingart, ComIT 10. OVER-DELEGATING TASKS TO STAFF

Over-delegating to the team can create an environment where team members begin to feel like they’re doing your job while you take all the credit. It’s important to lead by example. Personally, I aim never to delegate a task that I am not prepared to take on myself. By communicating this to the team, a leader shows empathy and teamwork, building trust to create a stronger community. – Ravi Kumar, Theatro 11. HAVING LOW SELF-AWARENESS The day-to-day behaviors of leaders matter. If a leader multitasks in meetings, it signals “I’m so important that I am always in demand.” As a result, team members will also multitask. If the meeting matters, then be present. When leaders send emails on the weekend, the team is significantly more likely to send weekend emails. Store those emails in the draft and send them Monday morning instead. – Shani Harmon, Stop Meeting Like This

12. NOT LISTENING TO THE TEAM Talking too much and listening too little are bad for many reasons. It actively prevents good ideas from surfacing, disrupts natural team dynamics, and can cause talented people to feel disempowered. As leaders, let us seek to facilitate full team-member expression. We’ll be happy to discover a direct correlation between our mouth shut time and our team’s engagement and performance – Marc Inzelstein, Indiggo – Return on Leadership 13. NOT SETTING BOUNDARIES WITH CONSEQUENCES

It can be difficult to set healthy boundaries for your team, especially if you lead a smaller team and you count on those team members to keep the ship afloat. It can be easy to allow team members who become like family to push boundaries and expect to avoid consequences because of the critical role they play. Set boundaries early and stick to them to avoid big issues down the road. – Hannah Fryer, Brambling & Co., LLC 14. SHOWING NO EMPATHY In an ideal world, leaders could continue to compartmentalize work from the things happening in the world around us. Being an empathetic leader means that you understand how legislation, social justice, health and economic issues may impact your team. Ignoring these issues no longer flies. Be visible. Listen. Engage and take a stand. Your employees need to know which team you serve — which is them. – Mack McKelvey, SalientMG

15. FAILURE TO RECOGNIZE AND REWARD TEAM SUCCESS At Digitech Systems, one of our values is “know the value of your contribution.” I think most leaders excel at this, but sometimes to the point of developing a blind spot for the importance of the work being done by the teams they lead. It’s critical to a company’s overall success that leaders routinely review and reward the excellent work being done around them. – Christina Robbins, Digitech Systems 16. REFUSAL TO OWN MISTAKES

We make mistakes. Not learning from them is a great way to set a bad example. Own the mistake, learn from the mistake, and demonstrate the correct way to recover from the mistake. In doing so, not only do leaders provide a template to employees for how to handle future failures, but they also increase the collective knowledge of all employees enabling them to avoid repeating the mistakes. – Christopher Aliotta, Quantalytix, Inc.