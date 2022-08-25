Inside Louis Vuitton’s gorgeous, sustainable new workshop

For 168 years, Louis Vuitton has designed beautiful clothes and accessories. Now it’s also designing sustainable buildings.

This month, it opened its newest workshop, called Oratoire, a 65,000-square-foot building in the French town of Vendôme. The manufacturing facility was designed with sustainability in mind, and is part of Louis Vuitton’s broader effort to reduce its environmental footprint throughout its supply chain.

One of Oratoire’s key features is that instead of using traditional heat and air-conditioning, it regulates the internal temperature using nature, or what’s called a “bioclimatic” approach.

Oratoire was designed entirely by Louis Vuitton’s internal architectural department to keep up with steadily increasing demand for the brand’s products. It is one of the strongest-performing brands within its parent company, the luxury conglomerate LVMH, which reported a record $71.5 billion in revenue last year.