Why the CIO and CMO are the new power couple

At first glance, the Chief Information Officer and Chief Marketing Officer seem like an unlikely pairing. However, digital transformation has united the two roles in their pursuit of understanding the customer. Over the past decade, MarTech stacks have continued to expand along with marketing automation—creating a huge volume of unstructured data that marketing must leverage to better meet customer needs. And if companies want to thrive in a digital-first world, the CIO and CMO must work together in lockstep.

THE DIGITAL IMPERATIVE Research by Forrester found that over 20% of marketing budgets are now allocated to technology, and over a third of marketing organizations have a dedicated technology team. Most CMOs have come to understand that technology is vital to effective marketing. As such, they can no longer afford to view CIOs as polar opposites. If they fail to form an effective working partnership, they run the risk of adding more and more technology that fails to address the expectation of customers, current or future.

ART VERSUS SCIENCE On paper, the two roles appear very different. The CIO is focused on facts—how tech can best be deployed to support business objectives, for example. The CMO, by contrast, is a storyteller. This position facilitates growth and increases sales by creating stories that tap into the needs of current and prospective customers. Traditionally, the former role depends on left-brain thinking and the latter on right-brain. Despite the differences in responsibilities and skill sets, the focus on the customer journey is the unifying thread, and it’s this shared mission that binds together the roles of CIOs and CMOs. Research by Adobe found that 95% of CIOs strongly agree that partnering with the CMO improves their organization’s customer experience, while 93% state that working closely promotes innovation.

For CMOs and CIOs looking to forge an effective working partnership, there are three key considerations: 1. Collaborate, Collaborate, Collaborate CIOs and CMOs must collaborate, with both parties interacting early and often. For example, the CMO should consult with the CIO before exploring any new systems to ensure the technology will integrate, deliver as expected, and meet IT governance standards. Expecting the CIO to jump in and fix a problem once the system is live is neither viable for business nor good for customers. At Keysight, my team and I have found a monthly one-to-one session—in addition to ongoing executive meetings— is an effective cadence for us.

It’s important to expect and prepare for occasional tension. Just because you are working together doesn’t mean you will be immune to schedules running late, delays with software additions, or a new system not meeting governance standards. Such issues will inevitably create friction, which frequent communication can help reduce and ensure everyone has clarity on the evolving situation. 2. Top Down, Not Bottom Up The relationship between IT and marketing needs to be driven by the CMO and CIO rather than hoping it will happen organically. Only by seeing the executive team working together can the necessary change happen at a pace that will meet the needs of the marketing function and the business. Leading by example is vital.

3. Continue To Nurture The Bond Like any healthy relationship, you need to invest time and energy. A CMO who dips in and out of collaborating will not benefit from the CIO’s wealth of knowledge regarding the entire business operations. And likewise, with so much focus on the customer experience, a CIO has to understand the evolving business needs. Only by working together will these roles successfully implement and scale the systems required to enhance the customer journey. Digital transformation has created vast swaths of data, and every organization is trying to tap into this information. If marketing wants to leverage this critical data for forensic insights into the customer, then collaborating with IT is no longer optional. If CMOs and CIOs can work in lockstep, it creates a path for long-term business success. No CMO can afford to ignore this vital relationship if they want to succeed in a digital-first world.

Marie Hattar is CMO at Keysight Technologies, responsible for brand and global marketing efforts.