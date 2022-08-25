In a summer of hellscape weather, climate change is top of mind for people around the world

Welcome to the 2020s, where there’s plenty of content to doomscroll through because the world is literally on fire, from America’s West Coast to volcanic eruptions in Japan to landslides in India .

According to research firm Ipsos, which surveyed 10,000 people in 15 different countries, the environment has replaced COVID-19 as a key global concern, second only to inflation. This August, 23% of respondents said climate change is their first or second priority, compared to 51% for inflation and 20% for COVID. Meanwhile, 80% of respondents believe climate change is the result of human activity, and 82% believe climate change will only get worse.

However, some are optimistic about the future, with 49% of respondents hopeful that if we act now, we can still save the planet. The United States, along with India, has the dubious honor of having the lowest percentage of people willing to compromise their lifestyle for the environment: 16% compared to the global average of 21%.

Relatedly, the United States also has the highest percentage of respondents who believe that climate concerns are grossly exaggerated: 22% compared to the global average of 17%. Part of this is due to the ideological split between Democrats and Republicans. While 85% of Democrats believe that climate change is a result of human activity, only 49% of Republicans agree.