Zuckerberg’s cringe metaverse avatar has been immortalized on Snapchat

I’m a dedicated misanthropist, but once in a while something happens that makes me believe in humanity once again. Like Matt Reed’s HoriZuck Lens for Snapchat , a filter that will turn your face into a version of Mark Zuckerberg’s viral Horizon Worlds avatar to terrorize your friends and family. Just scan the Snapcode below into Snapchat, and a dead-eyes version of yourself will materialize in real time.

In case you are one of the few human beings not aware of what this all means, here’s a quick recap: last week, Zuckerberg demonstrated once again how terrible his metaverse can be by releasing a selfie using a new VR avatar that looked something like a 3D, demonic porcelain doll version of himself rendered on a Nintendo Wii. The thing was dreadfully bizarre and the internet bursted in a supernova of hatred and acid. Zuckerberg posted a new avatar update in response—a barely acceptable Ken doll rendition of his face—but people wouldn’t let go. Finally, looping the loop, everything arrived to this magical conclusion thanks to Reed’s homemade Snapchat lens.

Reed is a creative technologist at the agency Redpepper in Nashville. Looking at his bio, it feels that Reed was destined to make this filter: “I grew up listening to Def Leppard and Eazy-E, longing to be a fighter pilot. He once told his 3rd grade teacher he found a new way to do subtraction. She said, ‘No, you can’t do it that way,’ so he walked out of class never to return. From that point forward Matt questioned everything. He knew he loved his NES and rolled deep on a GEOS powered 286 and later a 386 blazin’ hazin the WWWs via the Prodigy.” Sounds like the right mix to stick it to the man!

Bound to happen

I spoke to Reed over Linkedin, the only known metaverse worse than Zuck’s metaverse, and he told me that his Snapchat lens is growing in popularity but hasn’t exploded yet. “A buddy of mine said he was too disturbed by the preview to try it,” he adds.